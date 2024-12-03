ServiceNow and AWS expand strategic collaboration with new capabilities to accelerate AI transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with new capabilities to accelerate AI-driven business transformation across every corner of the enterprise. A new connector enables the seamless use of multimodal models developed and trained on Amazon Bedrock for GenAI-powered workflows in the Now Platform. Additional automation solutions and integrations to seamlessly manage security incidents and procurement are now available on the AWS Marketplace. By deepening its collaboration with AWS and expanding geographically to Canada and Europe expected in 2025, the companies are supercharging value to customers across key industries, including telco, technology, financial services, education, and retail.

Connecting Amazon Bedrock models to ServiceNow helps enterprises boost the development and deployment of GenAI solutions. The new connector allows customers to connect seamlessly to their choice of third-party models, based on their specific workflow needs, such as summarization, advanced analytics, or code generation. Data remains private and secure through ServiceNow and AWS, and customers can set up the integration quickly and easily.

“Our partnership with AWS is accelerating business transformation for our joint customers,” said Paul Fipps, president of Strategic Accounts at ServiceNow. “More than ever before, organizations demand integrated, end-to-end solutions that enhance user experiences and optimize technology investments. Together, ServiceNow’s GenAI workflows and AWS’s next-gen cloud capabilities deliver on that promise.”

"We are committed to empowering our customers with the industry's best tools and resources by leveraging AWS Marketplace to build, deploy and scale GenAI," said Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships, AWS. "Working with ServiceNow, we're helping our enterprise customers accelerate GenAI deployments and get the most value out of their cloud investments."

Expanding integrated solutions, now available in AWS Marketplace

Today, ServiceNow is also announcing the availability of new solutions in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

ServiceNow Security Incident Response integration with AWS Security Hub: AWS Marketplace – Uses security findings from AWS Security Hub to automate the creation of security incidents in SecOps on the Now Platform, often resulting in faster, more efficient incident response and remediation. Resolved incidents and findings will then automatically be updated in AWS Security Hub.

– Uses security findings from AWS Security Hub to automate the creation of security incidents in SecOps on the Now Platform, often resulting in faster, more efficient incident response and remediation. Resolved incidents and findings will then automatically be updated in AWS Security Hub. Integration with Amazon Business Procurement – Integrates Amazon Business procurement with ServiceNow Procurement Operations to enable greater visibility into approved suppliers, purchase requests, changes to prices, order confirmation, and shipping notifications. This streamlines the approval and onboarding of Amazon Business as a supplier for the enterprise and provides built-in governance and procurement policies for Now Platform users.

Accelerating business outcomes, maximizing cloud investment

This announcement builds on ServiceNow and AWS’s continued collaboration, bringing the advanced cloud capabilities of AWS to the innovative solutions on the Now Platform, helping customers accelerate business outcomes, realize cloud value, enhance digital experiences, and reimagine GenAI-powered workflows. A range of global enterprise customers, including Bell Canada, Boomi and Pearson are already seeing remarkable value and significant cost savings.

Bell Canada

"ServiceNow has become a cornerstone of Bell Canada’s enterprise services strategy to streamline and enhance end-to-end processes,” said John Watson, President, Bell Business Markets, AI and FX Innovation. "By harnessing the Now Platform's advanced automation and AI capabilities powered by AWS, we are driving operational excellence and delivering even greater value to our customers.”

Boomi

“Leveraging the ServiceNow for AWS offering directly supports our mission to accelerate business outcomes,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi. “This collaboration enables us to harness the full power of AI, streamline our workflows, and enhance digital experiences across our organization. We are not only realizing significant cost savings but also transforming our GenAI workflows to drive innovation.”

Pearson

“ServiceNow has been fundamental to the investments we’re making to help improve our workplace efficiency, employee experiences and ultimately amplify the value we bring to our clients,” said Marykay Wells, Chief Information Officer, Pearson. "Through AWS Marketplace, we’re able to accelerate deployment of the Now Platform, fast-tracking our own business transformation journey.”

Availability

The ServiceNow solutions are available today in AWS Marketplace. For more information on how ServiceNow and AWS are accelerating digital transformation for joint customers, visit here.

