Curtiss-Wright and Sintavia Deliver First Submarine Component Utilizing an Additively Manufactured Impeller to be Installed in a U.S. Navy Vessel

CHESWICK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright’s EMS Division today announced that it has delivered the first submarine component with an additively manufactured (AM) impeller that will be installed in a U.S. Navy vessel.

Curtiss-Wright’s Engineered Pump Division (EPD) in Bethlehem, PA, Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. (BPMI) in Monroeville, PA, and Sintavia, LLC in Fort Lauderdale, FL, collaborated to develop, manufacture, test, and supply the first submarine component utilizing a qualified, metal additively manufactured part. Sintavia, a leader in designing and manufacturing critical additively manufactured defense components, provided the AM impeller after a thorough qualification process. This impeller was assembled into the pump and tested at Curtiss-Wright’s facility in Bethlehem, PA.

Additive manufacturing technology offers a solution to the development of a product or component that historically has been difficult or costly to manufacture, often resulting in delays. The use of this technology is expected to provide a reliable and high-quality domestic source while also leading to shorter manufacturing lead times, increased quality, lower risk in performance, and improved delivery to further meet the needs of the U.S. Navy.

“Sintavia has proven to be an invaluable industry partner, and we are excited about the opportunity to further solidify our partnership by increasing the number of additively manufactured parts for this application and other critical naval defense components,” said David Micha, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of the EMS Division. “In addition, we are proud to be providing the first critical service equipment utilizing an additively manufactured component to the U.S. Navy’s submarine program and look forward to expanding these capabilities in the future to more efficiently serve our customer.”

“We would like to thank both Curtiss-Wright and BPMI for the opportunity to leverage Sintavia’s additive technology in the production of this critical component,” said Lindsay Lewis, Sintavia’s Corporate Vice President. “Leading-edge manufacturing processes such as AM will continue to be key differentiators in developing superior defense components in the years to come.”

Curtiss-Wright’s EPD business unit, part of Curtiss-Wright’s EMS division, and its predecessor companies have provided naval and maritime technological expertise and products since 1847. Today, EPD is a leading supplier of pumps and components that meet demanding and mission critical requirements for the world’s surface and submerged naval fleets. EPD also provides a wide range of spare and replacement parts, composite pump components, and support services for complete overhaul, upgrade, and in-field expertise. For more information, please visit www.cw-ems.com/epd.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,600 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

About Sintavia

Sintavia is the world's first all-digital Aerospace & Defense component manufacturer. A founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association, Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry and holds multiple Nadcap and other aerospace accreditations. For more information visit www.sintavia.com.

About Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc.

Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI) the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program provides high quality nuclear power plant components for submarines and aircraft carriers. For more information, visit www.bpmionline.com.