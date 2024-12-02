Lynkwell Announces Partnership with Recharge Alaska to Migrate DC Fast Charger Network, Enhancing Reliability and Utilization in Remote Areas

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynkwell, a leading energy infrastructure company, announces a partnership with Recharge Alaska to advance EV charging infrastructure in the sub-arctic, challenging common misconceptions about the reliability of electric vehicle service equipment (EVSE) in extreme conditions.

Despite Alaska’s remote and rugged landscape, Lynkwell exemplifies how innovation in EV charging can effectively navigate and overcome these challenges. By creating a custom, white-labeled EV charging network for Recharge Alaska, Lynkwell provides the company with greater control and insight into its charging operations through a secure Network Manager dashboard. This tailored solution ensured seamless direct current fast charging (DCFC) station migration and maintains uninterrupted service, delivering a reliable, high-speed experience for users and proving that EVSE can be both effective and efficient even in the most demanding environments.

The new network offers enhanced station management features, offering real-time access to Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) logs, improved visibility into station performance, faster troubleshooting, and more streamlined customer communication and support. With the launch of the Recharge Alaska app—powered by Lynkwell—EV drivers across Alaska now enjoy a seamless charging experience, with 10 percent of the state’s EV owners adopting the platform in its first few months.

"Through our partnership with Lynkwell, ReCharge Alaska has significantly increased trust and reliability within our network, enhancing the experience for the drivers who rely on us. With our own white-labeled app powered by Lynkwell’s technology, we’ve seen a marked boost in usage and engagement, allowing us to deliver real-time insights, streamline communications, and more autonomy over our fleet. This collaboration has empowered us to offer a reliable solution for viewing realtime charger usage, with a user-centered experience, providing a functional EV charging network in Alaska’s toughest locations. We are looking forward to the many new and exciting features to come from Lynkwell,” said Kris Hall of ReCharge Alaska.

Empowering Rural Alaska with Reliable EV Charging Infrastructure

This network expansion and the addition of the app ensures that Alaskans in rural and underserved regions have access to a fast and reliable transportation network. Furthermore, the monitoring capabilities offered within Lynkwell’s Site Host Manager offer valuable insights into the environmental conditions that impact their performance, reinforcing the reliability of this essential infrastructure. By continuously tracking variables such as temperature and electrical performance, these systems enable operators to anticipate and mitigate potential issues before they escalate.

Understanding how extreme weather conditions may impact equipment performance allows Lynkwell to deliver proactive maintenance and timely interventions, ensuring optimal functionality of its advanced EV charging solutions. This data-driven approach enhances equipment reliability and minimizes downtime, significantly improving the user experience. By leveraging Lynkwell's integrated monitoring capabilities, operators like Recharge Alaska can make informed decisions that extend the lifespan of their hardware and optimize charging operations. With features like real-time performance tracking and predictive analytics, Lynkwell empowers operators to navigate environmental challenges effectively, reinforcing the resilience of their charging infrastructure, regardless of environmental challenges.

Supporting Alaska’s Clean Energy Transition

The partnership aligns with Alaska’s clean energy goals to build a statewide interconnected EV charging station network over the next five years, supporting the state’s transition to sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions. In addition to environmental benefits, the DCFC stations contribute to local economic growth by attracting EV tourism and supporting local business. These high-speed chargers offer Alaskans a modern, reliable charging network, enabling long-distance travel and ensuring that even remote communities on the state’s road system have access to the infrastructure needed to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

The Recharge Alaska network powered by Lynkwell will not only attract EV tourism, encouraging visitors to explore Alaska’s unique landscapes, but also will provide Alaskans with access to a dependable charging network.

“Our commitment to building reliable and resilient EV infrastructure is crucial to supporting Alaska’s transition to sustainable transportation. By leveraging our advanced software solutions to enhance accessibility to dependable charging options, we are not only reducing carbon emissions but also empowering local communities and fostering economic growth. In partnership with Recharge Alaska, we are advancing the state’s commitment to e-mobility through strategic infrastructure development and innovative technology,” said Schuyler Poukish, CEO and co-founder of Lynkwell.

To learn more about Lynkwell's innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, visit https://lynkwell.com/partners/.

About Lynkwell:

Lynkwell is a leading energy infrastructure development company focused on connecting renewable generation, battery storage, utilities, and microgrids with next-generation fueling technologies via its Lynkwell X-Change™ platform. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last three years, Lynkwell’s leadership is bolstered by its top 10 nationwide cloud-based EV charging software platform which hosts dozens of EV charging networks and manages 10,000 assets. With a curated catalog of more than 500 products from leading global OEMs plus its own XLynk™ charger, Lynkwell’s unique combination of full deployment solutions and energy integrations gives all clean energy stakeholders the power to thrive. Since 2016, the company has been instrumental in establishing private and public charging solutions and supporting infrastructure to empower America’s growing clean energy revolution.

About Recharge Alaska:

Recharge Alaska is advancing public EV charging infrastructure across Alaska’s sub-arctic regions, tackling the distinct challenges of extreme environments with innovative, scalable solutions. With a mission to enable reliable, accessible EV charging in Alaska’s most remote areas, Recharge Alaska leverages strategic partnerships and purpose-built technology to ensure consistent, dependable service for the state’s growing EV community. Through these efforts, Recharge Alaska is actively reducing emissions and setting new standards for sustainable, resilient transportation infrastructure in some of the world’s most challenging conditions.