Aeva Expands Collaboration with SICK to Precision Sensing for Factory Automation Applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with SICK, a leading global supplier of solutions for sensor-based industrial applications. SICK and Aeva are collaborating to incorporate Aeva’s FMCW technology into SICK’s portfolio of high accuracy contactless sensors for industrial applications, including for distance and motion control for a variety of factory automation applications.

“ We have been working closely with Aeva for several years and are pleased to see their FMCW technology mature for industrial sensing applications,” said Dr. Simon Brugger, Senior Vice President Research & Development at SICK. “ With its micron-accurate distance sensing at large stand-off distances and precise velocity detection capabilities, Aeva’s core technology provides great potential for opportunities to serve our customers in a variety of industrial applications where precision contactless sensing is core to their manufacturing automation and industrial processes.”

SICK is a leading global provider of sensor-based solutions in industrial applications for factory, logistics and process automation technology with a high market presence globally. Under the collaboration, Aeva plans to provide its unique FMCW technology to SICK, including its Aeva CoreVision™ sensing module along with digital signal processing algorithms tuned for micrometer-precision detection at long standoff distances, as well as micrometer per second velocity measurements. Using Aeva’s FMCW technology, SICK sensors will provide precise contactless measurements on a variety of surfaces at flexible short to long stand-off distances, regardless of its material, texture or color, and can be used across a wide variety of lighting conditions.

“ Every day many of the world’s leading manufacturers and industrial companies rely on sensors from SICK to automate their factory production processes and ensure their products meet strict quality standards,” said Mina Rezk, Co-founder and CTO at Aeva. “ This selection by SICK is a validation of the industry-leading capabilities, versatility, and the economies of scale for our FMCW technology. We are excited about the expansion of our collaboration and the potential for disrupting the multi-billion dollar precision sensing market together.”

About SICK AG

SICK is one of the world’s leading solutions providers for sensor-based applications in the industrial sector. Founded in 1946 by Dr.-Ing. e. h. Erwin Sick, the company with headquarters in Waldkirch im Breisgau near Freiburg ranks among the technological market leaders. With 60 subsidiaries and equity investments as well as numerous agencies, SICK maintains a presence around the globe. SICK has more than 12,000 employees worldwide and generated a group revenue of EUR 2.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year. Additional information about SICK is available on the internet at www.sick.com.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, security, consumer technology and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

