Shannon Bona and Julius Swolsky of Graystone Capital Advisors Accomplishes Monumental Closing CAP Rate on Arby's Restaurant

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graystone Capital Advisors, a leading investment sales brokerage, is pleased to announce the closing of an Arby's in Conroe, TX. Shannon Bona, First Vice President, and Julius Swolsky, Managing Director, managed to achieve a record breaking, and historical closing CAP Rate of 4.02%. The pair of agents represented the Seller, who was a repeat client and a private investor from the West Coast region.

Bona and Swolsky successfully closed on the Conroe, TX Arby's with 11 years remaining on its lease. The transaction moved swiftly, going from contract to closing in 24 days. Facilitated as an all-cash deal, the property traded at $100,000 above its listing price.

About Graystone Capital Advisors

Graystone Capital Advisors is a full-service brokerage company based in Orange County, CA. Their team of experts specializes in property valuation, transaction management, and debt & structured finance services. With decades of combined experience in the industry, the members of Graystone Capital Advisors have assembled a genuinely innovative team focused on efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

www.graystoneca.com