U.S. Physical Therapy Announces the Acquisition of an Eight-Clinic Hand and Physical Therapy Practice

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (the Company”) (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, announced the acquisition of a hand and physical therapy practice with eight clinic locations in Wyoming which currently generates approximately $6.5 million in annual revenues and 43,000 in annual visits. The Company acquired a 75% interest in the Company with the current owners retaining a 25% ownership interest.

Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to welcome our newest partners into our USPH family. The founders have forged a tremendous asset for patients in their communities. On behalf of our entire team, we all look forward to assisting and supporting them as they work to make a difference in the lives of the patients and families that they serve.”

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. owns and/or manages 764 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 43 states. USPH clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. USPH also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com.