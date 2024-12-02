Wiz Defend Offering Debuts with Torq as a Launch Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Torq, the AI-first security hyperautomation leader, today announced its status as a launch partner for Wiz Defend. The new solution from Wiz draws upon the power of Wiz Integration Network (WIN) partners to better detect and respond to cloud threats in real-time. Torq was selected as a launch partner due to the success of Torq HyperSOC, a purpose-built solution that harnesses the power of the AI-driven Torq Hyperautomation Platform to automate, manage, and monitor critical SOC responses at machine speed. Torq HyperSOC seamlessly integrates with Wiz Defend to empower customers and their SOC/Incident Response teams.

The WIN platform enables bi-directional sharing of security findings across the cloud security ecosystem comprised of hundreds of industry-leading partners like Torq that help mutual customers gain security insight and visibility. With the introduction of Wiz Defend, Wiz is now extending its value to SOC and IR teams for better preparation, investigation, detection, and response to cloud incidents.

WIN enables mutual customers of Torq and Wiz to:

Automate, manage, and monitor critical SOC responses at machine speed

Use Natural Language Processing (NLP) to initiate and accelerate security event investigation, triage, and remediation at scale

Deliver comprehensive case management capabilities with unprecedented ease

Automate and integrate complex SecOps processes

Save analysts from alert fatigue and job burnout so they can focus on strategic security initiatives and innovation

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations seeking to eliminate blind spots and telemetry gaps in order to improve cloud incident response readiness, multi-cloud threat detection, investigation, and threat hunting.

“Torq and Wiz are both at the forefront of empowering SecOps teams with cutting-edge, Generative AI-based security automation advances that are enabling them to exponentially increase cyber threat mitigation and SecOps team productivity,” said Eldad Livni, Co-Founder and CINO, Torq. “The combination of Torq Hyperautomation and Wiz Defend delivers a significant new layer of cloud security for Torq Hyperautomation customers across even the most complex enterprise security infrastructures.”

“WIN partners are key to the success of Wiz Defend,” said Oron Noah, VP Product Extensibility & Partnerships, Wiz. “Customers want agility, choice, and to work with the best of the best – thanks to WIN, they get it in one place while also reinventing threat detection in the cloud. All of us at Wiz are immeasurably grateful for the amazing work of these partners as they tackle real security challenges and innovate at scale.”

About Torq

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its AI-first enterprise-grade hyperautomation platform. By connecting the entire security infrastructure stack, Torq empowers organizations to instantly and precisely remediate security events, and orchestrate complex security processes at scale. Fortune 500 enterprises, including the world’s biggest financial, technology, consumer packaged goods, fashion, hospitality, and sports apparel companies are experiencing extraordinary outcomes with Torq.

About Wiz

Wiz was founded by CEO Assaf Rappaport, CTO Ami Luttwak, VP Product Yinon Costica, and VP R&D Roy Reznik. The team has worked together for over 20 years, including as Microsoft's Cloud Security Group leads and as the founding team of Adallom, which was acquired by Microsoft for $320 million. Wiz scans every layer of the cloud to provide complete visibility, and its Security Graph adds context to surface the risks that matter most and eliminate noise. Customers can then quickly identify, prioritize and remove risks across their cloud. This revolutionary graph-based approach to cloud security eliminates contextless alerts to provide a simple, straightforward, and actionable solution.