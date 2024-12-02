International Cannabis Brand Cookies Expands to Ohio’s New Adult-Use Market

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International cannabis and lifestyle brand Cookies is partnering with Ohio-based Klutch Cannabis to bring its top-tier cannabis products to the state’s newly launched adult-use market. Starting in January 2025, Klutch Cannabis dispensaries will offer Cookies’ celebrated flower and vape products, with edibles and concentrates slated to follow later in the year. This partnership marks an important expansion for both brands and underscores Cookies' dedication to introducing its distinctive culture of cannabis to new markets.

“Cookies’ commitment to providing premium cannabis and encouraging people to live their best lives resonates deeply with Klutch’s mission,” said Adam Thomarios, Founder and CEO of Klutch Cannabis. “We’re grateful for Cookies’ trust in us to represent them in Ohio and proud to grow their iconic genetics here in Akron. As we expand Klutch’s footprint across the state in 2025, we’re looking forward to offering the finest selection of products to new and existing customers statewide.”

Cookies and Klutch Cannabis bring complementary values to this partnership, making it a natural fit. Known for its commitment to high-quality, connoisseur-grade products since 2020, Klutch has established itself as one of Ohio’s leading medical and adult-use cannabis brands. By cultivating an exclusive collection of rare, award-winning phenotypes and prioritizing quality, Klutch has built a reputation for excellence that aligns seamlessly with Cookies’ approach to cannabis.

Cookies, founded in 2010 by chart-topping rapper and entrepreneur Berner and renowned cultivator Jai, is recognized worldwide for its trailblazing genetics and innovative products. The company is actively engaged in social impact initiatives nationwide and is dedicated to providing access to high-quality cannabis across multiple markets. By bringing Cookies' prized genetics to adult-use consumers in Ohio, this partnership with Klutch Cannabis will meet the state’s growing demand for premium cannabis offerings.

“The culture in Ohio is strong, and we’re here to give this state a real taste of Cookies’ DNA and make sure it feels that authentic energy we put into everything we do,” said Berner, Cookies Co-Founder and CEO. “Partnering with Klutch—a respected Ohio brand that’s passionate about community and has true respect for the plant—was a no-brainer.”

This expansion is timed to place Cookies and Klutch Cannabis at the leading edge of Ohio’s expanding cannabis industry, where adult-use sales launched in August 2024. Cookies products will initially be available at Klutch Cannabis dispensaries at 401 Cherry Ave. NE in Canton and 5152 Grove Ave. in Lorain. New Klutch Cannabis retail locations (including at 300 East Prospect Avenue in downtown Cleveland and 10650 Northfield Road in Northfield Village) will be completed in the coming months, and Cookies products will roll out across the state as supply increases through 2025.

About Cookies

Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, has since expanded to over 70 retail locations in over 20 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by Ad Age; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co

About Klutch Cannabis

Klutch Cannabis is a vertically integrated cannabis company setting the standard for connoisseur-grade cannabis products in the Midwest. Founded in April 2020, Klutch prides itself on its commitment to quality, hard work and an honorable approach to cannabis. The company cultivates an exclusive collection of rare, coveted and award-winning phenotypes, and operates a growing number of what the Global Cannabis Times dubbed some of “the coolest dispensaries in the world.” Along with its own market-leading brand, Klutch holds Ohio-exclusive partnerships with the award-winning, artisan-inspired edibles brand Kiva Confections; OG Kush originator and Emerald Cup-winning breeder Josh D; and globally recognized cannabis trendsetter Cookies. For more information, please visit KlutchCannabis.com and CitizenbyKlutch.com.