The MegaVessel: a Game Changer for the Desalination Industry

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce an agreement with MegaVessels Water Inc. and Harbin ROPV Industrial Co., Ltd., granting the Corporation an exclusive license to manufacture and sell the Mega-Vessel Membrane System for Reverse Osmosis (RO) applications (the “Mega-Vessel”), worldwide.

The emergence of mega-vessels technology marks a significant breakthrough in the field of desalination, driven by several key factors that enhance efficiency, capacity, and sustainability. The simplified design of Mega Vessels contributes to its reliability. By minimizing the number of fittings, piping, and connections required in an RO system, they not only enhance overall system reliability but its ease of maintenance. It allows the reduction of membrane cleaning frequency, shortening installation time, and simplifying system fabrication, assembly, and maintenance. It is prioritizing energy savings so RO plants can simultaneously reduce costs, minimize environmental impact, and improve overall performance, making them more sustainable and economically viable in the long run.

"We are thrilled to announce the finalization of this landmark sales agreement. This partnership represents a significant milestone for our company and aligns perfectly with our strategic growth objectives. By combining MegaVessels’ innovative products with our extensive market reach, we are poised to deliver exceptional value to customers across the globe. This agreement opens exciting new opportunities for collaboration and expansion. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship that will drive sustainable growth and create value for all stakeholders involved,” stated Frédéric Dugré, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of H 2 O Innovation.

We are excited to enter into this agreement, which allows us to leverage our innovative products through H 2 O Innovation’s expertise. With our invention, we have always dreamed of disrupting the desalination industry to make it more sustainable and less energy intensive. Partnering with H 2 O Innovation will allow us to put this technology in the hands of some of the largest desalination plant owners in the world, making our dream a reality,” added Hany Said, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MegaVessels Water Inc.

“ROPV’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and FRP expertise enable Mega-Vessel technology to deliver groundbreaking solutions that reduce energy consumption, lower operational costs, and simplify maintenance while ensuring superior water quality. We are confident this product will exceed evolving needs, reinforcing our commitment to driving progress in the field," stated Hattie Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Impact Filtration, the strategic partner and exclusive distributor of Harbin ROPV Industrial Co., Ltd., the exclusive manufacturer of the Mega Vessels.

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H2O Innovation is a water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on five pillars: (i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, (ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, (iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems; iv) Water Infrastructure Development (WID) is developing WaterHubs. Through performance financing, our turn-key projects can be designed, built and operated at no upfront capital expense to our clients, and (v) Maple and Agri-food, offering a complete line of equipment dedicated to maple syrup production and the agri-food industry. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

About MegaVessels Water Inc.

MegaVessels Inc. created a patented technology invented by Hany Said, one of the early pioneers in the desalination industry. Said used his 40 plus years of experience to invent a technology that is anticipated to change the desalination industry. The MegaVessels can treat seawater, brackish water, and soft water. MegaVessels is headquartered in Orange County, CA, USA.

About Impact Filtration

Impact Filtration, based in San Francisco, CA, in the Bay Area, is a pioneering industrial solutions provider with over a century of collective expertise. We have evolved from our roots in water filtration to become a multi-faceted innovator, offering leading-edge innovations across three core areas: advanced Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) pressure vessels, innovative cartridge filters for diverse industrial applications, and engineering non-metallic solutions utilizing FRP and carbon fiber technology. Our commitment to sustainability and drive for innovation positions us at the forefront of industrial progress. At Impact Filtration, we are not just creating products; we are engineering sustainable solutions that drive efficiency, optimize processes, and shape the future of industries worldwide.

About Harbin ROPV Industrial Co., Ltd.

ROPV is the largest pressure vessel manufacturer in the Asia/Pacific region. Located in Dezhou, Shandong Province, our plant has the manufacturing capacity to meet today's global demands. The company has headquarters in Harbin, China, and global sales office in San Francisco, California, USA.