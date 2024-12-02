Safe Pro’s Airborne Response Completes Contract Milestones with Florida Police Department Under Multiphase Drone Services Contract

AVENTURA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a leading provider of mission-critical aerial and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced that its Airborne Response (Airborne) division has delivered on several contract milestones for a multisite installation of a Drone-as-a-First-Responder (DFR) solution under a multiphase contract with a Florida municipal police department. Airborne’s team continues training law enforcement drone pilots in advance of routine 24x7x365 flight operations which can significantly enhance the police department’s public safety response capabilities.

The Company’s execution on this initial Florida municipal contract award includes Airborne spearheading and executing a comprehensive turnkey project plan including:

Coordination with the FAA and assistance in obtaining critical FAA approvals including Certificates of Authorization (COA).

Multisite installation of Florida-compliant drones and weatherproof “drone nest” recharging stations with automated battery swapping to reduce downtime.

Hardware integration of multi-site 360⁰ radar coverage and secure drone data communication links for safe and reliable operation.

Part 107 pilot test preparation and personalized crew training for full-time public safety operations.

“Receiving this award in late 2023 enabled us to realize our vision for the use of compliant drones in public safety, allowing us to develop and deliver to the market a turnkey blueprint for police departments nationwide,” stated Dan Erdberg Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. “Today, drones are a valuable aerial tool for police departments, complementing their use of helicopters which are expensive to acquire and operate. Small drones equipped with recharging nests offer increased availability and nearly continuous operation at a fraction of the cost per hour of a helicopter. We are proud to have achieved this contract milestone, and we remain committed to serving our government, public safety and enterprise customers as momentum for our solutions continue to build.”

Airborne Response’s turnkey integrated drone solution for State and local agencies features:

A complete turnkey system including operational support for law enforcement, public safety, and other first responders, assisting them in utilizing advanced, Florida law-compliant Blue UAS-type drone technologies for rapid incident response and assessment.

Complete drone infrastructure system design, hardware purchases, specialized operational software development and ongoing maintenance and support.

Assistance in obtaining several FAA approvals including Certificates of Authorization (COA), Part 107 test preparation as well as Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waivers and pilot training to ensure compliance with all State and Federal requirements.

Airborne Response is one of Florida’s leading providers of drone-based critical infrastructure inspection and monitoring services. It serves customers including power utilities, telecommunications network operators and property insurance companies and is a trusted partner in local hurricane disaster response services. Public safety and first responders around the country are exploring the use of drone technology for rapid incident response which allows them to quickly dispatch drones to the required location, capturing and recording real-time video which is relayed to system operators. Trained operators can assess the situation and share real-time information with any first responders before they arrive, greatly improving situational awareness or even canceling a response if the situation is resolved, reducing costs by eliminating the unnecessary deployment of personnel and resources.

If you are interested in learning more about Airborne Response’s DFR program and capabilities or have questions, you can contact Airborne’s team of drone specialists at info@airborneresponse.com.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

