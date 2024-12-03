Wasabi Technologies Joins SINET Academic Information Network

BOSTON & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced that it has joined SINET (Science Information NETwork), the academic information network provided by the National Institute of Informatics (NII), as a cloud storage service provider, enabling the availability of Wasabi hot cloud storage via SINET. Universities and research institutes using SINET can now use Wasabi hot cloud storage over SINET's high-speed and secure closed network.

SINET is an information and telecommunications network built and operated by NII as an academic information infrastructure for universities and research institutions throughout Japan. Currently, more than 1,000 universities and research institutions nationwide are subscribers, and more than 3 million researchers and students are using SINET.

With the ever-increasing volume of data, such as research data, backup data, and video data for on-demand classes, it is essential for universities and research institutions to be able to quickly upload and download large volumes of data. Wasabi hot cloud storage is a cost-effective solution that meets the needs of universities and research institutions storing and utilizing large volumes of data with fast, high-performance cloud storage that does not incur unpredictable costs such as API or egress fees.

“ Educational institutions require fast, secure access to data in order to help propel the innovation of students while also staying within tight budgets,” said Aki Wakimoto, Japan Country Manager, Wasabi Technologies. “ Cloud storage plays a critical role in enabling data access, and Wasabi offers cloud storage at a fraction of the cost of other providers while maintaining the best performance. We’re excited to join the SINET community and provide Wasabi hot cloud storage to users across Japan.”

Wasabi supports the data strategies of universities and research institutions globally, including the GakuNin Cloud Deployment Support Service, and academic information networks such as AARNet in Australia and JANET in the UK. Please visit here for more information.

Recognized as one of the technology industry’s fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they’re free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry’s fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.