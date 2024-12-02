FiscalNote Announces New Customer Wins, Renewals, and Expansions in the U.S. Public Sector

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced a broad series of customer agreements across the U.S. public sector to include all three branches of the federal government, demonstrating the extent to which the Company’s suite of award-winning products and services is relied upon by key government decision makers for monitoring, tracking, and analysis of federal policymaking and regulatory activity.

FiscalNote’s latest customer momentum announcement includes new customer wins, significant renewals of existing accounts, as well as the expansion of agreements - which provide additional products and services to current customers who are leveraging the company’s growing portfolio of offerings.

“Our broad and diverse base of public sector customers across all branches of the U.S. Federal government continues to rely on FiscalNote to be their trusted and essential partner,” said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “By leveraging our AI-powered suite of products and services, as well as our expert advisory and news analysis, U.S. government decision makers - including lawmakers and their legislative staff, agency and department officials, regulators, and the judicial branch - are positioned to better understand and successfully navigate the complex and evolving policymaking domain to advance their policy objectives and become even more productive and efficient. FiscalNote’s U.S. public sector customer base continues to be strong and diversified, and we take great pride in being a critical component in making government more effective, more responsive, and better informed.”

Recent U.S. public sector contract wins, expansions, and renewals include, but are not limited to*, the following:

Major Executive Branch Customers, including:

- The White House: Executive Office of the President, National Security Council, Office of Management & Budget (OMB), Office of National Drug Control Policy.

- Major Federal Departments: U.S. Department of the Treasury, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

- Major Federal Agencies/Administrations: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), The Federal Reserve Board, U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE), U.S. Secret Service, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. Census Bureau.

- Major Federal Commissions: Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Federal Election Commission (FEC), Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

- Other Major Federal: U.S. Postal Service, Peace Corps, Amtrak, Office of Personnel Management.

Major Legislative Branch Customers, including:

Congressional Research Service

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

Architect of the U.S. Capitol

Library of Congress

U.S. Capitol Police

Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives

Major Judicial Branch Customers, including:

U.S. Supreme Court

U.S. Court of Appeals

In addition, FiscalNote continues to serve its significant global public sector customer base outside the U.S. - including the key markets of North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region - where the company and its products provide support and services to governments, diplomatic entities and embassies, agencies and organizations for international cooperation and defense, parliaments and councils, government-owned or funded finance and banking institutions, and various prominent ministries and cabinet offices in capitals around the world.

* Today’s announcement of U.S. public sector customer agreements is a sample of contracts secured by the Company, and not a complete list.

