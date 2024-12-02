Addenda Capital Partners With OneVest to Enhance Its Advisors’ and Clients’ Private Wealth Experience

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Addenda Capital, a leader in sustainable investment management has selected OneVest, a cutting-edge wealth management technology company as its wealth management software provider. This decision aligns with Addenda Capital’s focus on expanding and enhancing its Private Wealth division.

Addenda will benefit from OneVest’s full-suite platform, including onboarding, client and advisor portals, portfolio management, fees and billing, reporting, and more. OneVest’s configurable platform will provide Addenda’s Investment Counsellors with a digital experience, enabling them to spend less time on administration, and more time supporting clients in achieving their financial goals.

“We are excited to partner with OneVest to deliver a modern, client-centric experience to our Private Wealth clients and Investment Counsellors,” said Glen Brown, Head of Private Wealth, Addenda Capital. “Addenda’s investment and commitment to grow with the best technology available using OneVest will help us reach new milestones.”

“Our partnership with Addenda’s Private Wealth division is a testament to the transformative potential of technology in wealth management,” said Amar Ahluwalia, CEO of OneVest. “We are proud to support Addenda’s mission of delivering impactful, sustainable, and client-focused solutions.”

This collaboration reflects a shared vision for innovation and client success. By combining Addenda’s expertise in sustainable investing with OneVest’s technological leadership, the partnership is poised to set new benchmarks for excellence in wealth management.

About Addenda’s Private Wealth division

Addenda’s Private Wealth division is the high-net-worth department of Addenda Capital, a Canadian investment firm with innovative investment solutions to reach our clients' financial and sustainable investing goals. Our forward-thinking investment professionals leverage and share their expertise to capitalize on opportunities others may not see. With the unwavering support of Co-operators, our parent company, Addenda Capital is dedicated to helping families achieve their financial goals while building a brighter future for generations to come.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company on a mission to Power the World’s Wealth. It offers an end-to-end wealth management platform, from client onboarding, to portfolio management, to analytics and beyond. OneVest’s software was built to be modular, allowing financial institutions to fill gaps in their process depending on their needs. For more information, please visit onevest.com.