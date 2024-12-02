Association for Program Administrators of CSTEP and STEP, Inc., Now Providing All Students at its Member Institutions with Free Kaplan Test Prep Courses for Graduate School Admissions Exams

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association for Program Administrators (APACS) of CSTEP (Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program) and STEP (Science and Technology Entry Program), Inc., which represents administrators of New York’s CSTEP and STEP programs, has partnered with global educational services provider Kaplan. As part of the partnership, Kaplan will provide CSTEP’s undergraduate students pursuing careers in STEM, health, and licensed fields at 27 of its campuses with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT® and DAT®. Through Kaplan’s All Access License, students from APACS member institutions also have the opportunity to take a number of technical and soft skills-building courses to help them prepare for their next steps after graduation. Among the 27 participating CSTEP schools are Fordham University, Hofstra University, Binghamton University, Stony Brook University, University at Albany, University at Buffalo, SUNY Old Westbury, City College of New York, College of Staten Island, and John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

By investing in Kaplan’s All Access License, colleges and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals — with zero out-of-pocket costs for students. Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for more than 85 years, and APACS is Kaplan’s latest All Access partner, joining Cleveland State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Delaware State University, Talladega College, Hampton University, Spelman College, Alabama A&M University, and Albion College among others.

Renaldo D. Alba, EdD, APACS President and co-director of STEP/CSTEP Programs at Fordham University, said:

“We’re incredibly excited about providing this transformative experience to so many of our students. Much more than just providing standardized test preparation, Kaplan’s All Access License represents a holistic approach to boost student success by increasing matriculation to graduate and professional schools and increasing licensure passage rates, while also making students more career-ready for STEM, health, and other licensed fields. We see this as a model partnership and real game changer in higher education.”

Kimberly Canning, vice president, university partnerships, Kaplan, said:

“By partnering with APACS, Kaplan is proud to be doing our part to help aspiring STEM professionals across New York State get that much closer to achieving their education and career goals. We know that diverse experiences can drive innovation and growth. And as educators, we know it's critical that prospective employers strongly consider the limitless potential that underrepresented groups offer for closing the STEM skills gap. Together, we’re going to help make this happen.”

According to a report released in January 2024 by New York City’s Economic Development Corporation, the number of New Yorkers working in STEM-related jobs surged by 67% between 2011 and 2022, reaching 323,000. That’s about the same number of people who currently work in finance, long the industry that has fueled much of the state economy. The report also found that STEM jobs in NYC pay an average of $193,000, 65% higher than the average of all private sector jobs.

Journalists interested in covering this partnership can contact russell.schaffer@kaplan.com.

Test names and other trademarks are the property of the respective trademark holders.

About the Association for Program Administrators of CSTEP and STEP, Inc.

The Association for Program Administrators of CSTEP and STEP, Inc. (APACS) was created to support, advance, and meet the issues of educational equity, access, and excellence. APACS represents administrators and staff of 56 pre-college STEP Projects and 62 undergraduate CSTEP projects throughout New York State in two-year and four-year public and private institutions of higher education. For more information, visit http://www.apacs.org.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

