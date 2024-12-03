FPT and SDEC Join Forces to Accelerate Digital Economy in Malaysia

The signing ceremony took place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam with the participation of SDEC Head of Digital Economy Project Minda James (L), FPT Corporation EVP and FPT Software CEO Pham Minh Tuan (R), and senior executives from both sides (Photo: Business Wire)

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology corporation FPT and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC), a Malaysian state-owned organization, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate Sarawak’s agenda toward becoming a leading regional digital economy. This pivotal move underscores FPT’s delivery capabilities in the public sector and its commitment to driving innovation across Southeast Asia.

As SDEC’s strategic technology partner, FPT will co-develop and commercialize innovative solutions and intellectual properties tailored to Sarawak’s digital landscape. Key focused areas include e-government, smart cities, healthcare, energy, and cybersecurity, all designed to enhance Sarawak's digital infrastructure and competitiveness.

Leveraging its extensive expertise and global network, FPT will support SDEC’s efforts to build Sarawak’s digital ecosystem through talent nurturing and startup incubation initiatives. In collaboration with local universities and technical colleges, the company will design specialized curricula, training programs, and internship opportunities to equip professionals with essential skills in software development, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. This approach, combined with SDEC’s local insights, is expected to foster a robust workforce and bolster Sarawak’s digital economy, allowing FPT to expand its local foothold in the market.

Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Corporation Executive Vice President and FPT Software Chief Executive Officer, said: "With nearly two decades operating in Malaysia, FPT has proven ourselves as a trusted IT partner to many industry giants here. Combining Sarawak’s position as a driving force in Malaysia's digital transformation and economic growth with FPT’s know-how and high-quality IT workforce, we will co-create innovative solutions driven by AI and next-gen technologies that address the critical challenges for businesses not only in Malaysia but also the wider Southeast Asian region.”

Meanwhile, SDEC Chief Executive Officer Dato Ir. Ts. Sudarnoto Osman commented that this strategic move reflects Sarawak’s growing commitment to pushing the digital economy agenda, a crucial aspect of future economic development in the region.

“Particularly in leveraging technology to fuel growth, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation, we hope that this partnership will empower both parties to deliver modern-day solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders,” Sudarnoto said.

First entering Malaysia in 2006, FPT has grown into a fully-fledged tech firm with Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) status, a designation granted by the Malaysian government to companies demonstrating significant contributions to the country’s digital economy. With over 1,300 onsite and offshore professionals dedicated to the market, FPT offers end-to-end digital solutions and consulting services in AI, managed services, and Cloud, serving clients in Malaysian critical industries like BFSI, energy, healthcare, and public sector.

In line with its growth strategy, FPT plans to expand its Malaysian workforce by 300-500 experts over the next five years and establish a Global Delivery Center in Sarawak to meet the rising client demand in East Malaysia and the Brunei region.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information about global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC)

Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC) is a company wholly owned by the Government of Sarawak. Under the Ministry of Finance and New Economy purview, SDEC is mandated to spearhead Sarawak’s digital economy initiatives and transform Sarawak into a Digital Economy Powerhouse. Incorporated in January 2018 and operationalised in July 2020, its main objectives are to revolutionise Sarawak’s economy and industries as well as to spur socio-economic growth and advancement.

To know more, visit www.sdec.com.my/