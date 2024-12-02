Full Scope Insights and Copenhagen Changery Form Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Multinational Consulting Capabilities

DALLAS & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Full Scope Insights LLC (FSI) and Copenhagen Changery ApS (CPH) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that expands their consulting services to serve companies operating across international markets, particularly in the fields of sustainability reporting and global regulatory compliance. This collaboration is designed to help their clients navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape driven by the global push for enhanced sustainability transparency.

The evolving sustainability reporting environment, which remains fueled by rising global regulations, presents significant challenges, especially for mid-market organizations with limited resources. These challenges range across compliance, reporting, resourcing, governance and technology. In particular, the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which introduces rigorous reporting requirements, including the Double Materiality Assessment (DMA), will affect a wide range of companies. To meet these new standards, companies must establish robust reporting strategies, governance frameworks, and compliant reporting systems.

Under the CSRD, a broad spectrum of companies will be required to report on both financial materiality—how sustainability issues impact their financial performance—and impact materiality—how their activities affect the environment and society. In the United States, new state-level regulations like California’s SB253 and SB261 are setting heightened compliance standards for both U.S. and international companies doing business in the state. California regulations require large companies to disclose greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (SB253) and climate-related financial risks (SB261), aligning closely with the EU’s CSRD, which also emphasizes transparency on climate risks and impacts. For global companies, harmonizing reporting strategies across emerging local, federal and multinational regulations is becoming essential to effective risk management, regulatory compliance, and strengthened corporate responsibility.

The partnership between FSI and CPH provides comprehensive support for companies in scope of these increasing international regulations, particularly multinational organizations, financial institutions and capital funds with broad portfolio activities and international subsidiaries. Together, FSI and CPH will offer comprehensive and cost-effective solutions for meeting the regulatory requirements including Double Materiality Assessments and customized CSRD compliance roadmaps for European requirements and robust Greenhouse Gas Inventories aligned with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and additive to the development of TCFD climate strategies. As part of these services, companies will also benefit from FSI and CPH’s solutions which are crafted to meet both CSRD and California’s limited assurance requirements, ensuring the traceability, reliability, and independent verification of their sustainability data. FSI and CPH also deliver ESG due diligence and risk assessment services supporting M&A for corporate growth and platform investment initiatives.

By employing holistic, strategic approaches to risk mitigation, corporate planning, and capital allocation, the partnership supports companies in proactively leveraging forward-looking insights to enhance resilience and inform decision-making at the management, board, and equity levels. Lee Ballin, Partner and Head of FSI’s Sustainability Advisory Practice, said: “This partnership strengthens our ability to guide clients through the complexity of global sustainability regulations. By joining forces with CPH, we can better equip companies to not only meet the CSRD requirements but also leverage sustainability as a driver of business value.”

Thomas Vejlemand, Partner and Co-Founder of CPH, added: “Our combined expertise in sustainability advisory, strategic management, and compliance offers companies the tools they need to transform regulatory challenges into opportunities. Partnering with FSI we also strengthen our approach for financial materiality assessments and financial reporting. Together, we’re empowering our clients to navigate sustainability reporting with confidence and precision.”

About Full Scope Insights

Based in the United States, Full Scope Insights (FSI) is a boutique management consulting firm founded in 2022. FSI specializes in delivering tailored solutions for middle-market companies, with core practices in finance & strategy, sustainability, and growth & positioning. FSI’s clients span private equity funds, private equity-owned businesses, and public companies across a range of industries, including oil & gas, energy technology, manufacturing, software, and industrial services. For more information, visit www.fullscopeinsights.com.

About CPH Changery

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Copenhagen Changery (CPH) was founded in 2024 by former Big 4 consulting leaders and business executives. The firm is a strategy consulting company with core practices within business strategy & growth, digitalization & transformation and ESG & sustainability. CPH is building a network of experts and partners to expand its reach of services and middle-market client companies. Visit cphcopenhagen.en.