Shastic Announces Partnership with MeridianLink to Provide AI Workflow Automation for Banks and Credit Unions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shastic, the leading provider of AI-Automated Knowledge Workers for financial institutions, has announced that its platform will be integrated with MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. Shastic’s innovative workflow automation solution is now available through the MeridianLink® Marketplace to help financial institutions automate processes traditionally managed by employees, enabling more streamlined operations and growth potential.

This partnership reflects the similar missions of MeridianLink® and Shastic to democratize lending for community banks and credit unions, making advanced solutions accessible to thousands of financial institutions. This enhancement also allows MeridianLink to offer its customers a potential significant boost in operational efficiency and productivity, transforming everyday work life for financial institutions and giving their teams more time to focus on meaningful consumer interactions.

MeridianLink powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions with its scalable, cloud-based platform. Its configurable solutions, supported by a partner marketplace with hundreds of trusted, pre-integrated partners, empower institutions to build deeper consumer relationships through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending lifecycle.

“Our partnership with MeridianLink represents a big milestone for us,” said Joseariel Gomez, founder and CEO of Shastic. “Part of what makes us unique is that Shastic is the first company to develop a specialized AI workforce for financial institutions. With MeridianLink, we will be able to make hyper-personalized workflow automation accessible to thousands of banks and credit unions across the U.S.”

About Shastic

Shastic built the first AI Workflow Automation platform specialized for banking. They offer their technology as a Cloud service that requires minimal upfront IT investment without the elongated implementation process. Shastic is trusted by 50+ financial institutions across the US. Their platform allows financial institutions to increase capacity and processing speed by 10 times using the same resources and processes they currently have in place. Shastic has partnerships with Finastra, MeridianLink and Access Softek to help financial institutions streamline banking processes and improve customer service. For more information, visit www.shastic.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.