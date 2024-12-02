Maxar Selected for NGA's $290 Million, 5-Year Luno A IDIQ Contract

Maxar WorldView Legion image of military transport vehicles and armored personnel vehicles detected during summer training in Korla, China on August 17, 2024. (Photo: Maxar)

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Intelligence, a leading provider of secure, precise geospatial intelligence, today announced that it has been selected by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide advanced geospatial insights and automated object detections through NGA’s Luno A, a $290 million, five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Under this contract, Maxar will leverage its highly refined computer vision models to deliver accurate, automated object detections and analytic insights. Powered by the highest-resolution electro-optical commercial satellite imagery, Maxar’s vast 20-year imagery archive and precise geolocation are differentiated assets primed for Luno A’s operational demands.

“Our very-high resolution imagery and massive data library give us a unique edge to meet Luno A’s need for fast, accurate insights,” said Susanne Hake, General Manager, U.S. Government at Maxar. “As we continue launching more WorldView Legion satellites, we’ll have significantly more 30 cm-class imaging capacity and increased revisits, providing us with an even deeper pool of exquisite data that can fuel more actionable insights in near real-time."

NGA selected 10 vendors, including Maxar, for the five-year IDIQ, reinforcing the key role commercial providers play in making sense of geospatial data at scale. This industry partnership will enhance NGA’s ability to detect and track vehicles, aircraft, vessels, and infrastructure, as well as monitor patterns of life, economic indicators, and changes to critical facilities and terrain.

Maxar has already begun work with NGA under the Luno A contract, helping analysts and operators better understand changes on Earth and respond to global developments.

