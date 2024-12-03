SimScale and Hexagon Partner to Offer Cloud-Native Access to Advanced Nonlinear Structural Analysis

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimScale GmbH, a pioneer in cloud-native engineering simulation and Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division today announced a strategic partnership to transform how engineering teams deploy advanced structural analysis. The collaboration removes traditional accessibility barriers by delivering the advanced capabilities of Hexagon’s Marc nonlinear finite element solver as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) through SimScale’s intuitive cloud native platform, unlocking unprecedented value for engineering teams.

Unlocking Advanced Simulation for Engineering Organizations of all sizes

The joint offering transforms access to advanced design and nonlinear analysis capabilities for engineering organizations that may lack the resources for traditional methods or specialized IT infrastructure. The simulations are delivered through a browser-based platform that makes it easy to integrate advanced simulation into workflows, enabling engineers to innovate without requiring extensive technical expertise.

Empowering Enterprise Design Team Collaboration

Larger, multidisciplinary design teams with existing simulation support will benefit from reduced silos between design and analyst departments, fostering a more collaborative environment. By enabling designers to leverage simulation earlier in the design process, the solution helps teams to streamline their workflows, perform rapid design iterations, reduce physical prototypes and accelerate innovation. This collaborative approach empowers teams to make more informed decisions faster, enhancing overall productivity and design accuracy.

Unrivaled Ease of Use and Scalable Deployment Assured

The joint solution is designed from the ground up for ease of use and deployment speed, requiring no installation or extensive IT support. Engineers can access Hexagon’s proven Marc solver directly through SimScale’s browser-based interface, ensuring a smooth and intuitive user experience. As an advanced nonlinear structural and multi-physics solver, Marc excels in a wide range of engineering applications, making it an invaluable tool for all industry verticals including automotive, aerospace, energy, electronics and manufacturing. Its robust capabilities enable precise simulations of complex material behaviors—including plasticity, hyper-elasticity, and fatigue—allowing engineers to predict damage and failure in structures and components. From manufacturing processes like sheet metal forming to critical sealing analyses in the oil and gas sector, Marc provides comprehensive solutions for tackling the most challenging engineering problems. This capability, combined with the platform's robust and proven technology, ensures that even the most demanding simulations are managed efficiently and effectively in the cloud. In addition, SimScale’s live in-product support provides a unique safety net for all users, as evidenced by G2's ranking of SimScale as 1st in user satisfaction in the Simulation & CAE Software category.

Accelerated Adoption through Product-Led Growth Journeys

The SimScale platform also features a unique product-led-growth approach, supporting >600k engineers with self-service learning and adoption journeys with transparent user management and real-time support. This enables organizations to quickly onboard and scale their simulation capabilities, driving broad awareness and engagement across teams. In addition, by providing robust simulation templates, the solution simplifies complex analyses via pre-configured setups, enabling non-experts to run accurate simulations easily while ensuring that all simulations adhere to established standards, thus democratizing access and maintaining compliance for the entire team.

“Partnering with SimScale allows us to bring our world-class simulation technology to a wider market,” said Subham Sett, Vice President Multiphysics at Hexagon. “We have found Marc being used very successfully in applications we had never expected from shoe design to 3D printing, and this is a great solution to enable both small businesses and large enterprises to confidently explore challenging nonlinear materials and applications and achieve results faster than ever before.”

“Marc has been an exceptional workhorse for CAE experts for decades. We’ve successfully deployed this technology to manufacturing simulation users through our Virtual Manufacturing Suite. The partnership with SimScale enables us to take a big step forward in fulfilling our vision of democratizing access to all users.”

“This partnership is a major step forward for the engineering community,” said David Heiny, CEO of SimScale. “Our joint solution eliminates the traditional pain points of simulation – from complex installations to heavy local processing – empowering engineers everywhere to harness the full potential of structural analysis.”

Companies interested in understanding how they can access the Marc solver on the SimScale platform can contact SimScale via www.simscale.com/contact-us/

About SimScale

SimScale is the world’s first cloud-native engineering simulation platform, offering powerful and accessible computational fluid dynamics (CFD), finite element analysis (FEA), and thermal simulations. With SimScale, every engineer has access to the power of physics and AI simulation without the need for expensive hardware or software. SimScale is trusted by >600k engineers worldwide to make informed decisions, optimize designs, and innovate faster. For more information, visit www.simscale.com.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future. Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division provides solutions that use data from design and engineering, production and metrology to make manufacturing smarter. For more information, visit hexagon.com/mi.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.