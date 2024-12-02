Red Hat Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Propel Virtualization and AI Innovation Across the Hybrid Cloud

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to scale availability of Red Hat open source solutions in AWS Marketplace, building upon the two companies’ long-standing relationship. Red Hat intends to help empower organizations with leading hybrid cloud platforms, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI), Red Hat OpenShift AI and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, on AWS infrastructure to address critical business needs for application modernization, virtual machine (VM) migration and artificial intelligence (AI) deployments.

Powering virtualized workloads on modernized infrastructure

As many organizations today face uncertainty and rising costs in the management of their virtual infrastructure, they are navigating significant migrations for VMs across complex IT landscapes. At the same time, organizations are increasingly prioritizing AI to maintain differentiation and stay competitive. To help address these needs, Red Hat is providing a unified experience for customers to more easily migrate VMs and containerized workloads side-by-side to the cloud with greater consistency and scalability, while also providing the modern platforms and infrastructure to support next-generation AI workloads.

This effort includes bolstering support for Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, a fully managed turnkey application platform, to help customers more seamlessly use OpenShift Virtualization in their AWS environments. This helps to streamline VM migrations and application modernization initiatives, and includes support for Windows virtualized workloads on OpenShift Virtualization via Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS. In addition, Red Hat OpenShift will run as a self-managed offering on AWS EC2 bare metal instances to offer customers greater flexibility in deploying virtualized and containerized workloads.

Red Hat OpenShift, with the inclusion of OpenShift Virtualization and the migration toolkit for virtualization, allows for easier migration of VMs. The solution is designed with the cloud in mind for full automation from day one deployments and includes auto-healing and reconciliation, applied to both containers and VM workloads. By running OpenShift Virtualization on AWS EC2 bare metal instances, VM workloads can maintain similar levels of performance and redundancy while running on a more modern platform, allowing VMs and containers to interact directly with underlying hardware and infrastructure to minimize administrative overhead and eliminating the need for a traditional hypervisor layer.

Lastly, when migrating at scale, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform can work with the migration toolkit for virtualization to reduce the time it takes for large migrations. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform Service on AWS, available in AWS Marketplace, makes automation quicker and easier, allows migration at scale and automates day 2 operations for the VM workloads after migration.

Unlocking the next generation of AI innovation

As part of this collaboration, Red Hat is enhancing the availability of solutions such as RHEL AI and Red Hat OpenShift AI in AWS Marketplace, including “bring your own subscription” (BYOS) and private offers, supporting NVIDIA accelerated computing and software, including the validation of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform and NVIDIA NIM, a set of easy-to-use microservices designed for secure, reliable deployment of high-performance AI model inferencing. Red Hat has offerings for additional AI accelerators and GPUs from leading chip providers like AMD and Intel. This will help provide organizations with ready-made AI capabilities that can then more easily be scaled using Red Hat OpenShift AI on AWS, either self-managed or through the services’ built-in capabilities.

This collaboration will be driven by a go-to-market roadmap developed by Red Hat and AWS to bring these solutions to customers as well as additional activities to further demonstrate how these offerings can be used across cloud environments to meet an organization’s business needs.

Supporting Quotes

Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president, Partner Ecosystem Success, Red Hat

“The collaboration between Red Hat and AWS continues to be built on enabling customer choice, starting with where they can run their workloads across the hybrid cloud. Now, we’re extending this choice and flexibility to not just ‘where’ an organization runs their applications, but also ‘how,’ from containers to virtual machines, all using the same platform. And, as AI becomes the next critical enterprise IT decision, we’re making optionality a reality in accelerated compute infrastructure, enabling customers to select the hardware accelerators that make the most sense for their unique hybrid cloud AI strategies and workloads.”

Chris Grusz, managing director, Technology Partnerships, AWS

"AWS and Red Hat share a common vision: empowering organizations to make strategic decisions today that will fuel innovation tomorrow. Our collaboration is focused on supporting customers throughout their cloud journeys, addressing both immediate infrastructure needs and future-facing technologies like AI. By combining Red Hat's open source solutions with AWS's unparalleled scale and support, we're creating a powerful combination that streamlines application modernization, facilitates seamless cloud migrations, and accelerates AI adoption. This synergy enables organizations to navigate the complexities of digital transformation more efficiently, ensuring they remain agile and competitive in an increasingly technology-driven landscape."

Kannan Rasappan, chief executive officer, Banfico

“Open banking requires a reliable and flexible platform to effectively build, deploy and manage critical applications in compliance with industry regulations. With Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, Banfico is able to significantly accelerate application delivery to build services at the pace of demand without compromising on security or performance. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Red Hat and AWS to further build upon our modern container strategy in a flexible public cloud, meeting the needs of the banking industry today and into the future.”

Gary Chen, research director, Software Defined Compute, IDC

“Enterprises must begin to think beyond just managing clusters of virtual machines. CIOs and IT leaders must consider how to optimize their virtualized infrastructure as an engine for modernization that supports their artificial intelligence roadmaps, modern applications, and prepare for the next generation of IT. Organizations are looking for a strategic bridge between traditional VMs and modern, cloud-native applications, paving the way for future innovation while maintaining operational continuity."

