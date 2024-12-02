Gantry Expands Southern California Team With Westcap Integration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gantry, Inc. (Gantry), a national full-service commercial mortgage banking firm, has strengthened its Southern California presence by strategically merging the operations of Westcap Corp (Westcap) into its growing platform. This results in a significant boost to Gantry’s correspondent-driven loan production, adding over 250 existing loans with $3.2 billion in servicing responsibilities. With this consolidation, Gantry's servicing portfolio grows to over $23 billion.

Key CRE loan producers at Westcap, Managing Director Steve Beck (Westcap Co-Founder with recently retired Craig Rommel), Steve Bridges, Executive Vice President, and Topher Van Mourick, Director, will continue their roles, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity for clients. Westcap, established in 1981, has been a trusted mortgage banking presence in Southern California serving clients throughout the Western states from offices in Irvine and Los Angeles. Moving forward, Westcap’s producers will operate under the Gantry name, bringing an enhanced level of service to clients while upholding Westcap’s long-standing commitment to excellence.

“With Westcap joining our Gantry platform, we’re excited to expand our team in Southern California and further our mission to be the nation’s premier employee-owned commercial mortgage banking firm,” said George Mitsanas, Principal and Corporate President at Gantry. “This combination reflects our shared values and commitment to client service, and we’re pleased to enhance our offerings with the exceptional Westcap team.”

Steve Beck, Westcap Founder, added, “Our clients will continue to receive the exceptional service they expect. The integration with Gantry brings new resources and expanded capabilities, all while maintaining the highest standards that have defined Westcap for decades.”

“This is an exciting new chapter,” continued Beck. “By combining with Gantry, we can offer our clients enhanced product options, including access to Gantry’s specialized lending products and a broadened network of correspondent relationships.”

The acquisition of Westcap marks a key milestone for Gantry, which has been steadily expanding its reach in commercial mortgage banking. The Gantry acquisition team was led by Michael Heagerty, Principal and Chief Financial Officer, George Mitsanas, Principal and Corporate President, and Principals Robert Slatt, Jeff Wilcox, and Andy Bratt. Gantry’s other recent strategic growth initiatives have included the acquisition of Q10|Triad Capital Advisors in October 2024 and previous expansions with the acquisition of Norris, Beggs, & Simpson’s mortgage banking arm in 2020 and The Rose Hill Group, in 2019.

About Gantry

At Gantry, independent thinking is in our genes. As a privately held firm, we take an intentional approach to everything we do. As our industry consolidates and becomes less personal, we push ourselves to ignore convention, to set a high standard and to always prioritize people ahead of profits. With over 30 years of experience of loan production and managing a $23 billion national servicing portfolio, our firm leverages a well-established correspondent-driven platform to construct the best financing solutions for our clients. For those seeking a partner that delivers more, we’re a little different. The right kind of different. To find out why and how, click here: www.gantryinc.com