Venu Holding Corporation Announces Partnership with former Dallas Cowboy, Three- Time Super- Bowl Champion, and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Lager, Troy Aikman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation (“VENU”) (NYSE American: VENU), a leading premium hospitality and live entertainment company, announces its legendary partnership with former Dallas Cowboy, Three-time Super- Bowl Champion, and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Lager (“EIGHT”), Troy Aikman. The partnership places EIGHT as the official “powered by” partner of all Texas and Oklahoma Outdoor Sunset Amphitheaters, owned by VENU.

As part of this new partnership Troy Aikman will become the namesake of the exclusive, custom-built “Aikman Club” to be located inside each currently planned amphitheater in Texas and Oklahoma.

The Aikman Club is intended to offer premium seating and other high-end amenities to members and guests as part of the overall amenities and offerings at these planned venues.

Furthermore, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU, J.W. Roth, will be appointed to the advisory board of EIGHT Elite Light Lager. Renowned for its crisp, refreshing taste, EIGHT stands apart as a clean, super-premium light beer brewed without corn, rice, sugars, or syrups —setting a new standard in contrast to many mass-produced light beer brands.

"As a lifelong music fan, I couldn’t be more excited to partner with VENU to launch the Aikman Clubs.” said Troy Aikman. “This collaboration perfectly aligns with my passions for community, great music, and bringing people together. Having EIGHT as a sponsor makes it even more special; sharing our beer with fans in such an incredible setting is the perfect fit. I can’t wait to see the energy and connections these venues will create."

“Our partnership with Troy Aikman is rooted in a shared passion for music and community.” says J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU “Troy brings the same dedication and spirit he’s known for to every experience we create together. It’s not just about the shows; it’s about creating a legacy that brings people together and resonates long after the music fades.”

This venture unites Aikman’s passion for entertainment and VENU’s dedication to delivering unforgettable live music experiences, reinforcing their shared commitment to putting the fan experience first. As a firepit suite owner and the namesake of the exclusive Aikman Club, Troy’s love for live entertainment fuels his deep connection with VENU’s mission.

VENU has announced the future development of its premium Sunset Amphitheaters in McKinney and El Paso, Texas and Oklahoma City and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Each is intended to be a one-of-a-kind venue, offering luxury firepit suites, premium food and beverage options, state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, and the newly founded Aikman Club.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (“VENU”) (NYSE American: VENU) founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, is a premier hospitality and live music venue developer dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. VENU’s campuses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, each feature Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, and unique to Colorado Springs, Notes Eatery and the 8,000-seat Ford Amphitheater. Expanding with new Sunset Amphitheaters in Oklahoma and Texas, VENU’s upcoming large-scale venues will host between 12,500 and 20,000 guests, continuing VENU’s vision of redefining the live entertainment experience.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Denver Post, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, three-time Super Bowl Champion and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Lager Troy Aikman, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit venu.live.

About EIGHT

EIGHT Elite Light Lager is Light Beer Made Right. Founded by three-time Super Bowl Champion Troy Aikman, EIGHT is a crisp, refreshing, and clean light lager brewed without added adjuncts, fillers, and preservatives. Available for sale in Texas and Oklahoma.

Proudly based in Austin, TX, with a mission beyond the bar, EIGHT is committed to giving back 1% of all revenue to local causes that work tirelessly to make healthy living accessible to all. For more information, please visit www.eightbeer.com. Follow us on social media @drinkeightbeer. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.