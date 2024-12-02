OpenGate Capital Portfolio Company S&G Sells Premier Steel Doors and Frames to ASSA ABLOY

LOS ANGELES & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenGate Capital (“OpenGate”), a global private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company Sargent and Greenleaf (“S&G”) has completed the sale of Premier Steel Doors and Frames (“Premier” or the “Company”), a US manufacturer of hollow metal doors and frames, metal building door systems, and aluminum windows, to ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions with leading positions in efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

OpenGate acquired S&G from Stanley Black & Decker in May 2019. In December 2019, S&G acquired Premier, a leading provider of security related hardware products.

“ Premier has experienced incredible growth and innovation over the last five years within the S&G family of brands and we believe the company is well-positioned for continued success as part of ASSA ABLOY,” said Andrew Nikou, Founder and Managing Partner at OpenGate. “ We are grateful for the opportunity to have partnered with the talented team at Premier and look forward to seeing what the company achieves in this exciting new chapter.”

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, Premier is an industry leader increasingly being listed by architects throughout the US. As part of the Door Solutions group within the S&G family of brands, the Company offers a diverse group of products for the building industry including hollow metal doors and frames, metal building door systems, and aluminum windows. Premier’s products have been supplied in hospitals, schools, airports, factories, warehouses, office buildings, condominiums, hotels, convention centers, fire stations, amusement parks, and other projects.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.