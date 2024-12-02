Radiology Partners and RADPAIR Forge Strategic Partnership Focused on Generative AI Solutions for Radiology

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiology Partners (RP), the leading radiology practice in the U.S. through its owned and affiliated practices, and RADPAIR, a leader in generative AI-driven radiology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to advance radiology innovation and address critical capacity challenges. The collaboration focuses on the co-development of advanced AI driven reporting tools designed to enhance accuracy and reimagine radiologist workflow. RADPAIR’s innovative solutions optimize radiologists' workflow, improve efficiency and enable physicians to prioritize patient care. By combining RADPAIR’s technology with RP’s deep expertise in clinical workflow, AI validation, deployment and adoption, and RP’s national network of more than 3,900 radiologists, the partnership aims to create a more rewarding and sustainable practice environment for radiologists. This collaboration also addresses critical capacity shortages impacting healthcare facilities nationwide—ultimately delivering better outcomes for patients and providers across the healthcare system.

"The future of radiology hinges on embracing the radiologist’s role as the clinical information expert. To realize this vision, we must focus on building intelligent connections—human to human, human to tech and tech to tech,” said Dr. Nina Kottler, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Clinical AI at RP and plenary speaker during the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 annual meeting. “These connections are pivotal in addressing the critical capacity challenges radiology faces today, and our partnership with RADPAIR is an example of how RP is leading this transformation. By fostering collaboration between radiologists and clinical technology developers, we are building the next generation platform to seamlessly integrate multiple technologies and deliver exponential improvements in workflow and clinical support tools for patient care. Change is never easy, but it is essential. Now is the time to lean in, learn and transform how we practice radiology for the better."

“We expect the RADPAIR partnership to accelerate RP’s mission to transform radiology and further position our practice to address industry-wide capacity challenges,” said Rich Whitney, CEO and Board Chair for RP. “By integrating our national practice model and robust clinical technology platform with RADPAIR’s unique capabilities, we can rapidly scale co-development, validation and implementation of important advanced solutions. This partnership reflects our commitment to leveraging innovation to solve the specialty’s most pressing challenges and deliver impactful solutions for providers, clients and patients alike.”

“The partnership between RADPAIR and RP represents a turning point for radiology workflows, where cutting-edge workflow optimization meets real-world clinical expertise,” said Dr. Avez Rizvi, CEO for RADPAIR. “Our innovations, combined with RP’s expansive technology platform and operational scale set a new benchmark for what’s possible in radiology, redefining how the specialty addresses efficiency and quality in patient care.”

About Radiology Partners

Radiology Partners, through its owned and affiliated practices, is a leading radiology practice in the U.S., serving more than 3,400 hospitals and other healthcare facilities with high quality radiology, technology and artificial intelligence solutions. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, our mission is to transform radiology by innovating across clinical value, technology, service and economics, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Using a proven healthcare services model, Radiology Partners provides consistent, high-quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians we serve. Learn more at radpartners.com and connect with us at @Rad_Partners.

About RADPAIR

RADPAIR is a pioneering platform in radiology, leveraging cutting-edge generative AI technology to streamline the generation of radiology reports. It leads the way in clinical AI innovation, offering a user-friendly, web-based solution that is poised to revolutionize radiology reporting. With a strong commitment to data security, HIPAA+ compliance, and automation, RADPAIR enhances the efficiency and quality of patient care in the field of radiology.