Digita Selects Netmore Platform-as-a-Service to Scale LoRaWAN®-based IoT Network Capabilities in Finland

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netmore Group, a leading global LoRaWAN network operator, today announced that Digita, a Finnish technology company specializing in broadcast networks and telecom services, has selected Netmore’s Operator Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to expand, optimize, and scale its LoRaWAN network capabilities for the delivery of Internet of Things (IoT) applications in Finland. The leading domestic network operator, Digita offers a complete infrastructure for IoT services including a nationwide public LoRaWAN network and private network build outs based on customer needs.

With an extensive and growing base of digital transformation deployments across the utility, district heating, smart building, and logistics verticals, Digita selected Netmore’s PaaS offering to reduce the number of systems needed to deliver IoT connectivity to its customers. In addition to streamlining its operations, Digita benefits from economies of scale derived from the shared efficiencies of Netmore’s platform which is used to manage core network and connected device services for the largest carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks in the world.

Digita supports its domestic customers with cost-effective future-proof IoT connectivity and through international roaming cooperation can now easily expand into new markets outside of Finland where Netmore and its partners operate LoRaWAN networks. Further, Netmore customers have immediate access to the Digita network to support business opportunities in Finland, providing Digita with new customer revenue streams.

“Designed for massive IoT and for provisioning and managing millions of devices, Netmore PaaS provides the advanced features and future-proof connectivity we need to scale our IoT business,” said VP, IoT Tuomas Kolkka at Digita. “Our companies have a shared vision of what is needed to support digital transformation across industries and an alignment on customer-centric business practices that will drive adoption faster.”

This collaboration significantly expands the IoT capabilities available to businesses in Finland, facilitating seamless integration of digital solutions that promote both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

“The growing demand for reliable and scalable IoT solutions in support of resource conservation and sustainability initiatives is driving the adoption of Netmore PaaS across the globe,” said Andreas Stenhager, Chief Commercial Officer at Netmore Group. “Digita’s strong market presence in Finland will enable new innovations in the delivery of digital services and we are excited to have them join our growing Operator PaaS ecosystem. Together, we are setting a new standard for IoT deployments and digital transformation, not just in Finland, but across the broader European and global markets.”

A trusted expert in network and device migrations, Netmore ensures an interruption-free migration process, keeping IoT operations running smoothly with no downtime. For more information on deploying or migrating to Netmore’s Platform-as-a-Service, contact info@netmoregroup.com.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group’s main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About Digita

Digita is a provider of digital infrastructure and services and is Finland’s largest independent owner of telecommunication masts. The company owns and operates Finland’s leading terrestrial network for nationwide TV and radio transmissions, is a pay-TV operator on the terrestrial television network and develops broadcasting services for the future. Digita’s telecommunications services include private networks, indoor coverage solutions, management services for rooftop telecommunications installations, IoT and data center services. The company provides services to media companies, consumers, mobile phone operators, industry, infrastructure enterprises and real estate owners. www.digita.fi