FPT and Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Partner to Elevate AI Research and Education

The signing ceremony took place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam with the participation of UTP Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dato' Ir Ts Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib (L), FPT Corporation EVP and FPT Software CEO Pham Minh Tuan (R), and senior executives from both sides (Photo: Business Wire)

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology corporation FPT and the Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP), a premier technical institution in Malaysia, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance Malaysia’s technology education and digital transformation landscape, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) research and education.

As part of the partnership, UTP has received a software donation valued at USD 2 million from FPT and will gain access to FPT’s TADA (Total Augmented Data Analytics) solution, an AI-driven unified data management platform currently adopted by 20 energy companies. Designed to efficiently collect, process, analyze, and visualize large-scale data up to 100 times faster than traditional methods, TADA will enable students and faculties to enhance their analytical skills, boosting productivity by 50% with more actionable insights for real-world applications across sectors. Combined with FPT’s training and technical support, UTP staff and students will be well-equipped to maximize the platform’s potential for educational outcomes.

Leveraging FPT’s global network and industry expertise, this strategic collaboration will encompass other areas, including knowledge exchange, internships, and collaborative research projects that align with Malaysian critical sectors such as healthcare, energy, autonomous systems, and sustainability. It will also enable FPT to meet rising client demands and solidify its presence in East Malaysia and the Brunei region.

Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Executive Vice President and FPT Software Chief Executive Officer, said: “FPT has been a long-term trusted IT partner of Petronas, playing a key role in several digital transformation initiatives. Our collaboration extends beyond technology to include workforce development. By bringing our AI expertise and advanced tools and promoting student exchanges between FPT University and Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, we aim to empower the next generation of IT talent in both countries with the skills and knowledge needed to drive innovation and growth.”

Prof. Dato' Ir Ts Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, Vice-Chancellor of UTP, shared: “We are delighted to partner with FPT to advance our technological capabilities and provide our students with state-of-the-art tools and resources. This collaboration underscores our commitment to an advanced curriculum, equipped with cutting-edge software resources and fosters a strong research and innovation culture.”

“By partnering with industry leaders like FPT, we aim to prepare our students for the demands of the digital age and position UTP as a pioneer in integrating real-world tech partnerships into our academic environment. We look forward to a long-lasting collaboration that will benefit both institutions,” he added.

First entering Malaysia in 2006, FPT has grown into a fully-fledged tech firm with Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) status, a designation granted by the Malaysian government to companies demonstrating significant contributions to the country’s digital economy. The company has a substantial foothold with over 1,300 onsite and offshore professionals dedicated to the market. It boasts a comprehensive host of digital solutions and consulting services, notably in AI, managed services, and Cloud, catering to high-growth industries in Malaysia and the region, including BFSI, energy and utilities, healthcare, and the public sector.

Following the recent new office opening in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, FPT targets scaling up its workforce with an additional 300-500 experts and establishing another Global Delivery Center in Kuching, Sarawak over the next five years.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information about global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP)

Established in 1997, UTP is a leading private university in Malaysia, offering industry-relevant engineering, science, and technology programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. It aims to produce well-rounded graduates with strong leadership and communication skills.

With over 22,000 graduates from more than 60 countries, UTP is a major talent provider in the region. The university has over 800 foundation students, 4,000 undergraduates, and 1,000 postgraduates from more than 50 countries.

UTP engages in extensive research collaborations with PETRONAS and other institutions, focusing on areas like self-sustainable building, transport infrastructure, health analytics, hydrocarbon recovery, contaminant management, and autonomous systems. Visit www.utp.edu.my for more information.