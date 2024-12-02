Air Liquide: Share Buyback

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

L’Air Liquide (Paris: Al) signed a share repurchase agreement with an investment services provider in the context of its Share Buyback Program, as approved by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company on April 30th, 2024.

The terms of the agreement, signed on December 2nd, 2024, set a volume of 352,000 Air Liquide shares (representing 0.07% of the share capital of the Company as at December 31st, 2023) for a maximum unit price not exceeding the limits set by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company on April 30th, 2024 and the Board of Directors on September 25th, 2024 (i.e. 300 euros per share).

The initial purchase price (157.28 euros per share) matches the share price at closing of the stock market on the last banking day preceding the signing date of the agreement, leading to an initial total purchase price of 55,362,560 euros. This initial total purchase price will be adjusted at the end of the share purchase period set in the share repurchase agreement, such an adjustment to be disclosed in a dedicated press release.

The shares bought back pursuant to the agreement shall in part be canceled by the Company and in part be allocated to the implementation of performance share plans of the Company.

Details on the Share Buyback Programme are set out in the 2023 Universal Registration Document (Chapter 6 - Board of Directors' report on the resolutions presented to the Combined General Meeting), available on the Company’s website.

