Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces the Sale of the Sabliere Property for €18.2 Million

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) today announced the signing of an exchange contract for the sale of the Sablière property to a third party for €18.2 million ($26.4 million). The expected net proceeds of approximately €8.9 million ($13.0 million) will be used for capital expenditures relating to the re-positioning and/or re-development of currently owned properties and reducing the REIT’s indebtedness. The closing of the transaction is scheduled for the end of Q1 2025.

The closing of the transaction is conditional upon the satisfaction of certain conditions. There is no certainty, nor can the REIT provide any assurance, that these conditions will be satisfied and, as such, there is no assurance that the transaction will be completed, or if completed, will be on the terms set forth herein. Any material difference in the terms of the transaction will be disclosed if and when they occur.

About Inovalis REIT

Inovalis REIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada. It was founded in 2013 by Inovalis and invests in office properties in primary markets of France, Germany and Spain. It holds 13 assets. Inovalis REIT acquires (indirectly) real estate properties via CanCorpEurope, authorized Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by the CSSF in Luxemburg, and managed by Inovalis S.A.

About Inovalis Group

Inovalis S.A. is a French Alternative Investment fund manager, authorized by the French Securities and Markets Authority (AMF) under AIFM laws. Inovalis S.A. and its subsidiaries (Advenis S.A., Advenis REIM) invest in and manage Real Estate Investment Trusts such as Inovalis REIT, open ended funds (SCPI) with stable real estate focus such as Eurovalys (for Germany) and Elialys (Southern Europe), Private Thematic Funds raised with Inovalis partners to invest in defined real estate strategies and direct Co-investments on specific assets

Inovalis Group (www.inovalis.com), founded in 1998 by Inovalis SA, is an established pan European real estate investment player with EUR 7 billion of AuM and with offices in all the world's major financial and economic centers in Paris, Luxembourg, Madrid, Frankfurt, Toronto and Dubai. The group is comprised of 300 professionals, providing Advisory, Fund, Asset and Property Management services in Real Estate as well as Wealth Management services.