FS and Luxshare Expand Partnership to Launch High-Speed 1.6T and 800G OSFP DAC Cables for HPC Networks

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a trusted provider of ICT products and solutions, FS recently partnered with LuxshareTech to launch 1.6T and 800G OSFP DAC cables, tailored to meet the high-performance needs of hyperscale data centers and HPC networks. This collaboration enables FS to offer customers a broader range of high-bandwidth, low-latency solutions, helping enterprises better meet the growing market demands.

In recent years, users' requirements for network speed and response time have continued to increase, and the industry continues to improve in terms of capacity, speed, and efficiency. With the release of the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 rack-scale system, the demand for optics and transceivers is accelerating from 800G to 1.6T.

The 1.6T and 800G DAC cables launched in this collaboration utilize high-conductivity silver-plated copper conductors, a Skin-Foam-Skin design, and PFAS-FREE. They also employ low-bit error rate signal encoding and PAM4 modulation. These cables offer high bandwidth, high stability, low latency, low power consumption, energy efficiency, and environmental protection, helping to reduce operating costs for enterprises.

With these innovative designs, FS aims to provide customers with more efficient and sustainable data center solutions. Furthermore, FS has a strict quality control system to ensure stability and efficiency in signal transmission, making these cables an ideal choice for supercomputing applications.

"LuxshareTech is a global leader in high-speed interconnect solutions, committed to continuous technological innovation and product development," said Jon Zheng, Senior Technical Director at FS. "Their innovations in automation and smart manufacturing have optimized production processes, ensuring product quality stability and consistency. We are thrilled to partner with LuxshareTech to help global enterprises easily build high-quality, professional, and reliable high-speed networks."

"We are delighted to collaborate with FS to bring these advanced 1.6T and 800G OSFP DAC cables to market," said Vito Chen, General Manager of copper interconnect Solution SBU in LuxshareTech. "Our shared commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the growing demands of HPC networks. By combining LuxshareTech's expertise in high-speed interconnect solutions with FS's strong global presence and customer-centric approach, we are confident that these cables will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers worldwide."

FS and LuxshareTech are committed to pushing the boundaries of high-speed connectivity through further 1.6T and 800G product innovations.

Together, the two companies are shaping the future of the industry by empowering global enterprises to build cutting-edge computing networks.

About LuxshareTech

LuxshareTech is a pioneering global provider of ICT core component solutions. We serve a diverse range of industries, including wireless communication, data centers, HPC, and cloud computing, and provide comprehensive end-to-end support and services. Our product range is divided into three main categories: high-speed interconnects, thermal management, and power supply. Our globally integrated network of research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and supply chains enables us to respond rapidly to customer needs and deliver premium products efficiently. With the mission of empowering customers with technological innovation, LuxshareTech will continue to achieve leapfrog development for the industry and customers, while upholding the concept of green and sustainable "digital" development.

About FS

FS (www.fs.com) is a trusted provider of ICT products and solutions to enterprise customers worldwide. Established in 2009, the company focuses on HPC, Data Center, Enterprise, Telecom, providing tailored product development and solution design based on professional customer needs. Leveraging dedicated R&D and testing teams, comprehensive technical service experts, a robust supply chain system, globalized warehousing centers, and convenient shopping platform, FS delivers a wide range of highly efficient customer-centric ICT products, solutions and services to global vertical industry and enterprise customers across ISP, telecom, retail, education, etc. Through continuous technology innovation and brand partnership, FS products and solutions have served more than 900,000 users in over 200 countries.