Niterra Announced to Be the First Founding Partner for IG Arena

Niterra will receive permanent and digital signage and exclusive naming rights to one of the main visitor entrance gates as part of their Founding Partner agreement with the new IG Arena in Aichi, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)

Niterra will receive permanent and digital signage and exclusive naming rights to one of the main visitor entrance gates as part of their Founding Partner agreement with the new IG Arena in Aichi, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)

Niterra will receive permanent and digital signage and exclusive naming rights to one of the main visitor entrance gates as part of their Founding Partner agreement with the new IG Arena in Aichi, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)

AICHI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niterra Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s leading manufacturers of ignition parts and vehicle electronics, has signed a long-term-agreement with Aichi International Arena Co., Ltd., the venue operator of IG Arena, to become the first “Founding Partner” for the new 17,000-seat IG Arena in Aichi, Japan. The announcement was made by Takeshi Kawai, Representative Director and President of Niterra.

“Founding Partner” is a category exclusive premium sponsorship designation of IG Arena. This agreement will give Niterra the exclusive naming rights to one of the main visitor entrance gates, other branding opportunities such as permanent and digital signage within the arena, and the ability to feature its products inside the venue. The five-year Founding Partner agreement was brokered by AEG Europe Global Partnerships.

“Being a ‘Founding Partner’ of IG Arena aligns with the Niterra Group's aim to brighten the world,” said Kawai. “With our global headquarters and main production facility located in Aichi Prefecture, it makes sense for us to join Aichi Prefecture and shine together on this transformative project that will re-imagine both the city and live entertainment. By working together, we can contribute to Nagoya’s development as a sustainable city.”

When the marquee IG Arena opens in summer 2025, it will be one of biggest sports and entertainment facilities in Japan and one of the largest hybrid oval arenas in Japan. The five-story arena’s ‘hybrid oval’ bowl combines the features of both an oval and horseshoe bowl style, enabling it to host multiple types of sports, music, family and special events.

“As we begin to partner with brands who will join us in ushering in a new era of entertainment in Japan, we are honored to welcome Niterra as the first ‘Founding Partner’ to IG Arena,” said Tokuji Sagi, President and CEO of Aichi International Arena Co., Ltd. “With its leading infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and a flexible footprint, the venue is set to deliver a new level of consumer service to the market and a state-of-the-art fan experience at the arena. We look forward to working with Niterra to bring quality global entertainment experiences from Aichi to the world.”

About IG Arena

IG Arena is a hybrid oval-shaped arena that will be built in Aichi Prefecture in the summer of 2025.

It will be one of the largest in Japan, with a maximum capacity of 17,000 people, and will meet global standards with a 30-meter ceiling height.

IG Arena will be the home of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins of the B.League. IG Group, a trading company based in the UK, announced to obtain the naming right of the arena in February 2024. The exterior and part of the interior design was by Kengo Kuma and Associates.

Project owner: Aichi Prefecture

Management: Aichi International Arena Co.

URL: ig-arena.jp

About Aichi International Arena Co., Ltd.

Aichi International Arena is the consortium invested by the seven companies.

Established: 2021

Office location: Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

Shareholders of the consortium: MAEDA CORPORATION, NTT DOCOMO, INC., Anschutz Sports Holdings (AEG Group), Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited, TOKYU CORPORATION, CHUBU-NIPPON BROADCASTING CO., LTD.