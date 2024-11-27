PUMA Signs Blockbuster Long-Term Partnership With the Portuguese Football Federation

Sports company PUMA has signed a long-term agreement with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), one of the world’s most popular national teams. Starting in 2025, PUMA will equip all male, female and youth teams as well as the federation’s futsal, beach football and E-Sports teams. (Photo: Business Wire)

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sports company PUMA has signed a long-term agreement with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), one of the world’s most popular national teams. Starting in 2025, PUMA will equip all male, female and youth teams as well as the federation’s futsal, beach football and E-Sports teams.

Portugal, the 2016 European Champions and 2018/19 Nations League Winners, are known for their captivating style of play, which has earned them many fans all over the world and the largest number of followers on social media of any national football federation worldwide.

“Signing a top-tier national team was one of our priorities in football and I am very excited to welcome a team as popular as Portugal to the PUMA Family,” said Arne Freundt, PUMA CEO. “Given the large number of fans all over the world and the great potential of the next generation of this squad, we are looking forward to the upcoming big tournaments such as the 2026 World Cup.”

For PUMA, the deal offers the opportunity to continue writing Portuguese football history. In the 1960s, PUMA became the partner of legendary player Eusébio, known as “O Rei” (“The King”), for whom it created the iconic PUMA KING football boot. Eusébio was the top scorer of the 1966 World Cup when he led his team to a third place in the tournament.

“We were attracted to PUMA because of the way in which they engage with the fans and tell the unique story of every team they work with” said Fernando Gomes, President of the FPF. “We look forward to creating an exciting range of products with them which will resonate with our large fan base all over the world.”

PUMA will unveil the new products and its creative direction for the partnership in early 2025.

