AoraNow Partners with Proven Optics to Launch IT Financial Management Solutions for Japan Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AoraNow Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Tomoyuki Azuma) is pleased to announce the launch of IT financial management solutions operating on the ServiceNow platform for Japanese enterprises through a partnership with Proven Optics (Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio; Co-CEOs Ben Perkins & William Miller).

ServiceNow's ecosystem is rapidly expanding globally. AoraNow is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions from global ecosystem partners to domestic customers, aiming to accelerate and enhance the resolution of the customer challenges.

Proven Optics is a provider of IT Financial Management solutions offering advanced financial insights and decision-making support for IT and finance leaders. With Proven Optics solutions natively built on the ServiceNow platform, organizations can enhance transparency into their IT spending, automate budgeting, and streamline cost recovery. This enables customers to make data-driven decisions at the executive level regarding their application, services and product portfolios. As a part of Proven Optics' ITFM solution suite, they offer solutions for efficient IT financial modelling, budgeting, invoicing, and chargeback processes.

Through this collaboration, we will leverage Proven Optics' advanced domain solutions and AoraNow's extensive experience and customer base in the Japanese ServiceNow market to support the modernization and efficiency of IT financial management for Japanese companies, thereby contributing to the acceleration of digital transformation.

Company Profile: Proven Optics

Company Name: Proven Optics

Location: 20 S Third St Suite 210, Columbus OH 43215, USA and offices in Portugal and the UK

Representative: Ben Perkins & William Miller, Co-CEOs

Established: January 17th, 2020

Capital: Not disclosed

Business Activities: Suite of IT Financial Management applications on ServiceNow.

URL: https://provenoptics.com

Contact: Proven Optics Marketing Email: marketing@provenoptics.com

Company Profile: AoraNow Co., Ltd.

Company Name: AoraNow Co., Ltd.

Location: Kanden Fudosan Yaesu Building 4F, 1-11-1 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Representative: President and CEO, Tomoyuki Azuma

Established: August 21, 2023

Capital: 32.5 million yen

Business Activities: Consulting, development, implementation, operation and maintenance, and human resource development for ServiceNow solutions

URL: https://www.aoranow.com

Contact: AoraNow Co., Ltd., Marketing Department Email: contact@aoranow.com

Comment from Proven Optics

We are thrilled to partner with AoraNow to bring IT Financial Management to the Japanese market. This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering organizations with the financial clarity they need to optimize IT investments and drive data-driven decisions at the executive level. We're confident that with AoraNow's deep understanding of the market and our ServiceNow-native Solutions, we'll accelerate the digital transformation journey for companies across the region. Together, we look forward to delivering meaningful impact.

Comment from AoraNow President and CEO, Tomoyuki Azuma

I am very pleased to announce this collaborative press release with Proven Optics. Proven Optics is the leading partner in IT Financial Management within the ServiceNow ecosystem and a company with numerous implementation achievements. I believe that the practice of data-driven management utilizing ServiceNow will accelerate in Japan, and we will actively adopt advanced global solutions to domestic customers to reduce unnecessary IT investments and realize management transformation. Additionally, AoraNow will swiftly address challenges unique to Japan, contributing to the acceleration of our customers' digital transformation.

Comment from ServiceNow Japan Managing Director of Global Partnership & Channel Hiroshi Watanabe

ServiceNow Japan welcomes the announcement of the collaboration between Proven Optics and AoraNow. Proven Optics' IT Financial Management service complements our Strategic Portfolio Management offering and can meet a wider range of customer requirements. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to deliver an enhanced service to our Japanese customer s by providing product offerings, consulting, implementation and support in the Japanese language. We will continue to work with AoraNow to promote our proposals to our customers.