The EVERY Company Awarded $2M from the US Department of Defense to Assess US-Based Manufacturing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The EVERY Company (“EVERY”), a leader in crafting highly functional protein ingredients, has been awarded $2M from the US Department of Defense to explore US-based manufacturing.

The award will be used to conduct a feasibility assessment of a US site to manufacture EVERY’s two core proteins: a highly soluble protein designed for protein-boosting, and ovalbumin, designed for functional egg and egg white replacement for which it was recently granted a foundational patent.

The DoD’s investment is part of the Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program, which aims to increase US biomanufacturing capabilities in 5 critical areas for national security: fabrication, firepower, fitness, food, and fuel. “Investing in biomanufacturing will allow the United States to safeguard reliable domestic supply chains, reduce reliance on foreign imports, and establish itself as a leader in food technology, especially in the face of rising global challenges such as food insecurity, zoonotic disease risk, and climate change,” noted the Company’s CEO, Arturo Elizondo. EVERY has been manufacturing its proteins overseas in Europe and Asia – this Award will enable EVERY to expand its presence in its home country and strengthen US biomanufacturing.

As part of the award, EVERY will develop military use-cases for its proteins, chiefly using its soluble protein to deliver high-quality nutrition in high-density formats. “Our technology allows us to bring novel applications to market using our soluble protein. Imagine a glass of water that looks and tastes like water, but contains 20 grams of protein. That’s what our protein can do,” says Elizondo.

EVERY has demonstrated its process consistently at industrial >100,000L scale, obtained US FDA approval for all its proteins, and successfully commercialized its entire portfolio. “Our focus for the next 12 months will be on entering the mass market,” notes the CEO. “However, most of our customers require thousands of metric tons of product. This award will allow us to work towards expanding our production capacity to meet their needs.”

EVERY’s production process uses a fraction of the land and water required to produce conventional protein and utilizes US-grown corn as its primary feedstock, stimulating the US rural economy.

This announcement comes less than a month after EVERY was granted a pioneering patent covering the use of ovalbumin in a broad range of applications, and follows several partnership announcements with multinationals including Grupo Nutresa, Colombia’s largest food company, Grupo Palacios, the world’s #1 producer of Spanish omelets, and Unilever brand the Vegetarian Butcher.

About EVERY™:

EVERY™ is a San-Francisco-based food technology company on a mission to build a more secure and accessible global food system by supplying food and beverage companies with bio-identical protein ingredients made using precision fermentation.

EVERY’s line of innovative, FDA-approved ingredients includes OvoPro™ (ovalbumin, formerly EVERY EggWhite) which replaces the functionality of egg and egg whites in a range of applications, and OvoBoost™ (formerly EVERY Protein), a highly soluble, taste and texture neutral protein that can be used to fortify a wide variety of food and beverage products including coffees, juices, sodas, syrups, and baked goods.

For more on EVERY's B2B solutions transforming the food industry, visit EVERY.com.