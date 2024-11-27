Alecta Optimizes Cross-Asset Trading and Execution with FlexTRADER EMS

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, and Alecta, the fifth-biggest occupational pension company in Europe, today announced that Alecta is live and in production using FlexTRADER EMS for equities and derivatives trading.

Stockholm-based Alecta decided to replace its existing EMS solution to support the efficient growth of its equities and derivatives trading activities. The new solution selected would need to deliver the ability to trade cross-asset, offer innovative new functionality, and connect seamlessly to Alecta’s existing order management tool, Order Manager, a key component of financial technology company SimCorp’s front-to-back integrated platform, SimCorp One. Alecta thoroughly evaluated solutions in the market and opted to deploy FlexTrade’s multi-asset execution management solution, FlexTRADER EMS.

Following the successful implementation of FlexTRADER EMS, which was completed in under three months, Alecta’s trading team now benefits from an advanced equities and derivatives trading platform that will handle the execution of both asset classes from a single order blotter. As part of the implementation, Alecta has also deployed innovative, bespoke functionality created by FlexTrade’s Client Services team.

Further, FlexTRADER EMS’s open-architecture design, robust APIs, and ability to handle vast volumes of data has enabled Alecta to integrate innovative sources of pre-trade data, such as Kepler Cheuvreux’s KCx API Analytical Suite, directly into the FlexTrade order blotter to help optimize trading decision-making. Following the project's go-live, Alecta has also benefited from increased efficiency via a seamless integration between their existing OMS provider, SimCorp, and FlexTRADER EMS, developed through FlexTrade’s participation as a partner in SimCorp’s Open Platform ecosystem.

Göran Wall, Trader at Alecta: “We’re delighted to have deployed FlexTRADER EMS as our new execution management system for our trading desk. Our requirements were two-fold. We wanted to deploy a sophisticated solution that could help us optimize pre-trade decision-making and efficiently meet our best-execution obligations on the desk. We also wanted to work with a vendor who could collaborate with and seamlessly integrate their solution into our existing OMS provider, SimCorp. We have achieved this, on both criteria, with our decision to select FlexTRADER EMS.”

Dan Enstedt, VP – Business Development and Sales, EMEA, stated: "We warmly welcome Alecta as the latest FlexTRADER EMS client, who is live and in production via our partnership with SimCorp. A commonly requested feature of any EMS implementation is improving the connectivity between the OMS and EMS to enable interoperable, shared workflows and consistent data flow between the applications. Through our formal OMS partnerships, including SimCorp, we can offer a collaborative approach that delivers value to the client. It provides a faster time to market, with the implementation delivered in under three months, and through a joined-up approach, no matter how intricate the workflow or the bespoke functionality is needed, we can cater 100% to the client."

Anders Kirkeby, Head of Open Innovation at SimCorp, noted: “SimCorp’s partner ecosystem is designed to offer our clients, like Alecta, easy access to a broad range of complementary solutions across the investment value chain to meet their specific needs. This approach delivers value to SimCorp’s clients by providing a smoother onboarding process and faster time to value for new technology investments, as demonstrated by our successful project with FlexTrade and Alecta.”

About FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems provides customized multi-asset execution and order management trading solutions for buy- and sell-side financial institutions. Through deep client partnerships with some of the world’s largest, most complex, and demanding capital markets firms, we develop flexible tools, technology, and innovation that deliver our clients a competitive edge. Our globally distributed engineering teams focus on adaptable technology and open architecture to develop highly sophisticated trading solutions that can automate and scale with your business strategies.

About SimCorp

SimCorp is a provider of industry-leading integrated investment management solutions for the global buy side.

Founded in 1971, with more than 3,000 employees across five continents, SimCorp is a truly global technology leader that empowers more than half of the world’s top 100 financial companies through its integrated platform, services, and partner ecosystem.

SimCorp is a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group. As of 2024, SimCorp includes Axioma, the leading provider of risk and management and portfolio optimization solutions for the global buy side.