Dev4All and Pharmaseed Join Forces in Commercial Cooperation to Boost Preclinical Development Services

Dev4All, 4P-Pharma's cutting-edge R&D booster, announces a strategic collaboration with Pharmaseed, an established Contract Research Organization (CRO) with over 20 years of expertise in preclinical drug development.

This partnership combines the strengths of both organizations to offer an integrated, end-to-end approach for preclinical development. Together, Dev4All and Pharmaseed aim to deliver comprehensive and competitive solutions that accelerate drug development and address the complexities of today’s R&D landscape.

With over two decades of experience in CRO services and ten years advancing drug development candidates from TRL3 to TRL5, this close cooperation provides tailored preclinical support, cutting-edge laboratory capabilities, and strategic expertise, complementing clients’ R&D efforts worldwide.

Revital Rattenbach, Executive Chair of Dev4All, said: " I am thrilled about the new collaboration between Dev4All and Pharmaseed, which marks an exciting step forward in our shared commitment to innovation. This commercial cooperation empowers us to scale our capabilities, elevate our global impact, and deliver tailor-made solutions that meet our client's needs while maintaining the highest standards of scientific rigor."

Shmuel Landau, Co-CEO of Pharmaseed, said: " This collaboration with Dev4All is an excellent opportunity to expand our European presence and integrate our comprehensive preclinical solutions with DEV4ALL innovative R&D platform. Together, we are committed to deliver top-tier services, ensuring clients achieve their scientific and clinical milestones."

About Dev4All:

Dev4All, powered by 4P-Pharma, is an R&D booster designed to provide a wide range of preclinical solutions. With a decade-long foundation in preclinical research, Dev4All is committed to transforming innovative ideas into clinical-stage candidates through collaboration and scientific excellence.