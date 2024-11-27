TurnOnGreen Bolsters Market Presence with $3.9 Million in Strategic Defense Contracts

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”) announced today that its power electronics division, Digital Power Corporation (“DPC”), has secured $3.9 million in defense contracts. The agreements encompass the production and integration of cutting-edge defense-grade power conversion modules (PCMs), tactical power switching and charging systems, and proprietary power distribution solutions. These advanced technologies are tailored to enhance the performance of off-road tactical vehicles, military ambulances, and critical warfare communication and networking systems.

Further strengthening its position in the defense sector, TurnOnGreen has secured a strategic contract with a prominent Israel-based defense original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Under this agreement, the Company will supply and integrate advanced power systems for all-terrain armored fighting vehicles and first-response military ambulances.

Expanding its global reach, TurnOnGreen is also providing custom-designed, uninterruptible power solutions to a leading aerospace and defense corporation. These solutions are integral to supporting Transportable Tactical Command Communications systems, which are critical to military operations worldwide.

TurnOnGreen’s cutting-edge power solutions play a vital role in supporting modern military operations across diverse and challenging terrains. In collaboration with the Israel Defense Forces (“IDF”), the Company has developed and delivered power systems that meet the stringent demands of today’s battlefield environments. These solutions have undergone rigorous testing and validation by the IDF complying with both its exacting requirements and international military standards.

“Securing contracts with some of the world’s largest domestic and international defense firms, along with the qualification of DPC's technology by the IDF, highlights our unmatched expertise in designing and manufacturing advanced, high-grade power electronics,” said Amos Kohn, Chairman and CEO of TurnOnGreen. “Our comprehensive solutions are meticulously engineered to power a wide range of warfare devices and tactical vehicles, ensuring reliable performance in mission-critical and demanding battlefield environments. Mr. Kohn added, “TurnOnGreen’s growth trajectory continues to accelerate across aerospace, defense, industrial, and telecommunications sectors, solidifying our position as a trusted partner for customers who rely on innovative and dependable power solutions.”

"TurnOnGreen remains dedicated to driving long-term value through strategic high-growth verticals such as electric vehicle charging, advanced electronics for defense, and telecom sectors," said Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen. "These high-margin opportunities are integral to our mission of delivering sustained financial growth while maximizing returns for our shareholders."

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and e-Mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs.

TurnOnGreen headquarters are located at Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

