Advanced Corporate Solutions Partners With Imperity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Corporate Solutions (ACS), a financial consulting and brokerage firm, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Imperity Insurance & Benefits Consulting (IBC), the insurance agency within Imperity, a full-service financial services group. This collaboration aims to enrich the suite of employer solutions offered to Imperity's advisors, agent, and clients.

ACS will provide its extensive experience and deep carrier relationships to enhance the offerings of Imperity, ensuring their teams have access to comprehensive solutions and support to address the evolving needs of their clients.

“Partnering with ACS strengthens our ability to support our advisors, agents, and clients,” said Doug DiDominica, CEO of Imperity. “By integrating their platforms and expertise in employer benefits and property casualty insurance, we can provide our clients with superior solutions to navigate their business challenges.”

Charles Rosenbaum, Founding Partner of ACS, and a Managing Partner of Imperity, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "I’m thrilled to help fast track the growth of Imperity by leveraging our technology and expertise. Over the past 15 years, we built an open architecture platform to deliver solutions for employers of all sizes. By partnering with Imperity and its fast-growing community of advisors, we can significantly grow our footprint and help more people, ultimately driving growth and success for all involved.”

Both firms are dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in the financial advisory landscape. This partnership expands the capabilities of both organizations and reinforces their commitment to providing clients with exceptional service and tailored solutions.

About Advanced Corporate Solutions

Located in New York, NY, Advanced Corporate Solutions is a financial services firm founded in 2006 providing innovative consulting and brokerage services including strategic planning, administration, and execution of executive and employee benefits, retirement, risk management, and succession plans. ACS helps grow efficient, sustainable businesses that benefit ownership, employees, and communities.

About Imperity Insurance & Benefits Consulting

Imperity Insurance & Benefits Consulting is your partner for comprehensive insurance, employee benefits, and risk management solutions. With an open architecture platform and relentless service, Imperity’s extensive network of specialists provide clarity, control, and confidence to our clients and their advisors, so they can thrive in an ever-changing world. At Imperity, your future is our purpose.

Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Fixed insurance products and services are separate from and not offered through Commonwealth Financial Network.