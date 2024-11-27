Blue Bird Joint Venture Micro Bird to Establish Bus Manufacturing Facility in New York State

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, lauds the U.S. expansion of Micro Bird’s manufacturing operations to build small and midsize buses in New York State. Micro Bird, a 50/50 joint venture of Blue Bird Corporation and Girardin, has confirmed the purchase of the Nova Bus facility in Plattsburgh, NY, and plans to begin production in mid-2025.

The investment will enable Micro Bird to double its production capacity to better meet the sustained and growing demand for its full line of school buses, school activity buses, multi-purpose vehicles and commercial buses.

Micro Bird is poised to create more than 350 full-time jobs over the next several years at its Plattsburgh facility. This project is supported by the Empire State Development with nearly $10 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits and a $2.5 million capital grant from the North Country Regional Economic Development Council.

“We are thrilled to expand our leadership in Type A small and midsize buses with Micro Bird’s U.S. manufacturing capacity expansion in the great state of New York,” said Phil Horlock, President and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “Once fully operational, the new facility will double our Micro Bird production capacity and represents a significant step in our long-term profitable growth journey.”

“We are very excited to begin this new chapter by expanding our operations in Plattsburgh, and by creating high quality job opportunities for our future colleagues,” said Eric Boulé, President and CEO of Micro Bird. “This investment confirms Micro Bird's position as a leading manufacturer in the North American bus industry. We are also grateful for the strong cooperation and support from the Nova Bus leadership team and representatives from the state of New York, Clinton County, and the Town of Plattsburgh.”

Micro Bird will progressively be hiring the skilled and experienced employees currently working at Nova Bus Plattsburgh, building on the culture of excellence put in place by Nova Bus. A close collaboration with Nova Bus has been established to ensure a seamless transition. Site preparation will begin in January 2025, including hiring of employees, with start of production scheduled for the summer of 2025.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day – making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Girardin

Girardin is a third-generation family business specializing in school bus transportation for over 65 years and having its head office in Drummondville, Quebec (Canada) for almost 60 years. Girardin, a reputable partner and authorized distributor of Blue Bird school buses, also produces Micro Bird minibuses at its Drummondville facility through its 50/50 joint venture with Blue Bird Corporation. It provides the widest selection of electric school buses together with individualized charging infrastructure assistance. Girardin is a manufacturer, distributor, and operator of school buses and electric school buses. The company’s more than 40 operating divisions employ close to 3,000 employees. For more information, visit www.microbird.com.