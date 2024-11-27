Viz.ai Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance AI-powered Clinical Workflows and Better Patient Care

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viz.ai, a leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver its AI models and care coordination solution with Precision Imaging Network, part of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. Together, Precision Imaging Network and Viz.ai deliver a comprehensive solution with more than 48 AI models tightly integrated into clinical workflows, providing actionable clinical insights to help improve patient outcomes.

A broad suite of AI models available through Precision Imaging Network drives real-time clinical intelligence across a wide range of specialized care areas including oncology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, orthopedic, spine, emergency, and neurosciences. Viz.ai's 13 AI care coordination algorithms provide comprehensive support for patients with acute and non-acute diseases such as stroke, hemorrhage, pulmonary embolism, and aortic dissection. Their solutions will help radiologists create more accurate reports more efficiently, streamline communication to treating physicians, and support care team collaboration for appropriate follow-up and treatment for patients.

“Viz.ai and Microsoft share a steadfast commitment to improving patient outcomes through innovation and responsible AI,” said Dr. Chris Mansi, CEO and co-founder at Viz.ai. “Microsoft helps extend the impact that Viz.ai can have across dozens more diseases, enabling efficient and transformative collaborative care at scale across our combined, vast healthcare provider footprint. This helps ensure that more patients get the right care at the right time. The combined platform empowers health systems to address the most critical and diverse healthcare needs, far surpassing the capabilities of any other solution in the market today.”

“Health systems will now have one platform that provides a comprehensive set of proven imaging AI capabilities across a spectrum of clinical specialties,” said Peter Durlach, Corporate Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences. “The combined set of AI models and Viz.ai’s intelligent care coordination capabilities enable health systems to streamline the radiologist workflow and assist them in detecting a wide range of critical findings while simultaneously helping them shorten time to treatment, manage patient follow-up, and improve patient care.”

By leveraging PowerScribe, Microsoft’s leading radiology reporting solution, PowerShare, the industry’s largest image sharing network, and the scale, security, and strength of Microsoft Azure, Precision Imaging Network delivers a curated collection of third-party imaging AI models that enhance clinician efficiency and provide imaging insights all deeply integrated into the existing radiologist workflow. More than 17,000 healthcare facilities connected to PowerShare already have its infrastructure in place — only minimal setup is required to access Viz.ai and other third-party AI solutions.

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care across 1,700+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz.ai OneTM is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a suspected disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, Viz.ai One delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.