AI Startup, Recursive, Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Largest Medical Research Institution, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, to Develop AI and Data Science Solution for Tackling Tuberculosis

(Left to right) Ms. Hala Alshammari (Business Strategy Manager of SBI Middle East), Prof. Ahmed Al-Askar (Executive Director of KAIMRC), Katsutoshi Yamada (Co-Founder and COO of Recursive Inc.), Mr. Shiran Dias (CEO of SBI Middle East), Mr. Mohammed Abu Alola (Executive Director of Investment Advisory, SBI Middle East), Dr. Abdelali Haoudi (Director of the Biotechnology Park of KAIMRC) (Graphic: Business Wire)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recursive Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tiago Ramalho; hereinafter referred to as "Recursive"), a developer of AI solutions that facilitate sustainable business transformation, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) -- the largest medical research institution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a part of the Saud Bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU-HS) and connected to Ministry of National Guard-Health Affairs, a nation-wide healthcare system with specialized hospitals and transplant centers and a network of primary to tertiary care hospitals across Saudi Arabia, -- to jointly develop an advanced AI system for the early screening of tuberculosis (hereinafter referred to as “TB”; *1) .

This partnership, formalized on November 11, 2024, during the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit (#RGMBS2024) organized by the Ministry of National Guard with a strategic partnership of the Saudi Ministry of Investment, combines Recursive’s expertise and commitment to leverage AI to facilitate sustainability with KAIMRC’s commitment to innovative research to tackle infectious diseases. Recursive will support KAIMRC in developing an AI system that enhances the early detection of TB, improves the accuracy and speed of diagnosis, and accelerates research and prediction capabilities. Together, both organizations aim to contribute significantly to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which includes transforming the nation’s healthcare system and improving the quality of life for its citizens. This partnership also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages.

Background

In 2023, TB surged as the world’s top infectious disease killer, surpassing COVID-19. Globally, TB caused approximately 1.25 million deaths, and about 10.8 million people worldwide fell ill with TB, including 8.2 million people who were newly diagnosed with the disease. Among the 400,000 people estimated to have developed multidrug-resistant or rifampicin-resistant TB (MDR/RR-TB; *2); in 2023, only 44% were diagnosed and treated in 2023. Although TB is preventable and curable -- with a treatment success rate of 68% for MDR/RR-TB patients (*3) -- without timely medical intervention, it remains a fatal disease. As a result, ending the TB epidemic by 2030 has become a critical component of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals under Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

In addition, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia End-TB strategy by 2035, part of the National Tuberculosis Program (NTP) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to decrease TB mortality and incidence rates by 95% and 90%, respectively, compared to 2015 levels (*4). Saudi Arabia is also pursuing an ambitious agenda for transforming the nation’s healthcare infrastructure through its Vision 2030 initiatives.

Anticipated impact and vision

Through co-development efforts between KAIMRC scientists, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs (MNGHA) physicians, and Recursive, chest X-ray imaging data will be utilized to enhance early screening and detection of TB. This collaborative approach aims to facilitate timely diagnosis and treatment, reducing the risk of mortality and preventing further transmission.

This collaboration aims not only to enhance TB diagnosis within Saudi Arabia but also to create a scalable model that can be deployed in other regions with high TB burdens. Furthermore, these collaborative efforts aim to expand this AI-powered and data science approaches to address other infectious diseases, fostering innovation that strengthens global healthcare systems and drives broader public health advancements.

“We are truly honored to partner with KAIMRC on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Tiago Ramalho, Co-Founder and CEO of Recursive Inc. “This collaboration embodies Recursive’s commitment to fostering a sustainable future by harnessing the power of cutting-edge AI technology. By combining KAIMRC’s pioneering medical research with our AI expertise, we are confident we can make a meaningful impact, not only in Saudi Arabia but also in regions worldwide that face the increasing challenge of TB and other infectious diseases.”

Recursive will continue to develop and leverage AI technologies to tackle global challenges, driving innovation and advancing efforts to create a more sustainable world.

*1 Tuberculosis: An infectious disease caused by bacteria that commonly affects the lungs and sometimes other organs such as the brain. Tuberculosis is spread through the air when people who have developed the disease cough, sneeze or spit. *2 Multidrug-resistant or rifampicin-resistant TB (MDR/RR-TB): Rifampicin is the most potent first-line anti-TB drug. MDR-TB is a more severe form of TB that is resistant to rifampicin and isoniazid. *3 All statistics from the Global Tuberculosis Report 2024, issued by the World Health Organization on October 29, 2024. https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/379339/9789240101531-eng.pdf *4 Based on the “National Tuberculosis Program Manual 2021” issued by the Ministry of Health of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: https://www.moh.gov.sa/Documents/National-TB-program.pdf

[About Recursive Inc.]

Recursive is a service provider that offers AI solutions for building a sustainable future. By combining expertise in diverse industries such as environment, energy, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food, and retail as well as advanced technological capabilities and specialized knowledge in sustainability, Recursive provides AI consulting services and technical development. In order to leave a better global environment and society behind for future generations, Recursive’s unparalleled professionals are leading the creation of a new society with world-class, cutting-edge technology.

