EverPass Media Announces Commercial Distribution Partnership with Netflix for Upcoming Christmas Day NFL Games

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverPass Media (“EverPass”), a media platform dedicated to commercial businesses, today announced it has reached a commercial distribution agreement with Netflix for the NFL’s two Christmas Day games on December 25, 2024. Through this agreement, EverPass will now have the commercial distribution rights to the NFL’s Christmas Day games, which will be available to stream directly via the EverPass platform.

EverPass continues to expand its sports library and bolster its NFL content offerings, which currently includes NFL Sunday Ticket, featuring all out-of-market CBS/FOX Sunday afternoon games, and Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football package, which includes an exclusive Wild Card Playoff game.

“ We’re excited to be the first to partner with Netflix to help deliver these marquee games to the commercial market. This partnership, along with other NFL content distribution, is a strong point of validation for EverPass as we continue to focus on bringing premium sports content to commercial businesses, revolutionizing viewership for rightsholders and business owners alike,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media.

Kaplan continued, “ Out of home viewership continues to be a contributor to growing audience figures, especially around the holidays. Having this content is essential for bar and restaurant owners across the country, and we’re proud that we continue to build a robust content library and streaming platform to make accessing this content seamless for our customers. We look forward to working with Netflix on one of the biggest game days of the year to deliver these matchups to a wider audience.”

Launched in April 2023, EverPass is a comprehensive media platform that centralizes premium sports and entertainment content and offers in-house streaming solutions and powerful consumer engagement tools designed to drive business growth for bars, restaurants, hotels, gyms and other commercial establishments. In addition to Netflix, EverPass has agreements with the NFL (NFL Sunday Ticket), NBC (Peacock Sports Pass) and Prime Video (NFL’s Thursday Night Football).

To learn more about bringing EverPass to your business, visit https://everpass.com/.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is a comprehensive media platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.