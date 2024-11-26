JD Sports Partners with Affirm to Offer Flexible Payment Options Just in Time for Holiday Rush

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JD Sports, the leading retailer of sports, fashion, and outdoor brands, has partnered with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, to offer a new, flexible way to pay. This partnership brings Affirm’s pay-over-time options to shoppers purchasing top brands such as Nike, adidas, New Balance, and North Face at JD Sports and Finish Line.

“ At JD Sports, we’re committed to giving our customers the freedom to shop the latest sports fashion and footwear, while maintaining full control over their finances,” said Henry Spear, JD Sports’ SVP of Digital Operations. “ We’re excited to partner with Affirm, especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner. These events are the Super Bowl of the holiday shopping season, and we know our customers will appreciate the added flexibility and transparency that Affirm offers as they shop.”

With this new offering, consumers can now pay over time at over 500 JD Sports and Finish Line locations nationwide, as well as online through the Affirm app. In-store shoppers can snap a quick scan of the QR code at checkout with their smartphone to get started, while in-app shoppers can select Affirm as a payment option on the store page. In either case, shoppers will go through a quick eligibility check. If approved, they will see customized biweekly and monthly payment plans, with as low as 0% APR, and no late or hidden fees.

“ In October, Affirm saw a 50% year-over-year increase in purchases at sporting goods retailers, indicating significant demand for sports fashion and footwear this holiday season,” said Pat Suh, Affirm’s SVP of Revenue. “ Through our partnership with JD Sports, we’re making it easier than ever to shop responsibly, whether on the go or at home. And, we’re giving shoppers the flexibility to better manage their purchases, with no hidden fees—just simple, transparent payment options.”

JD Sports joins Affirm’s global network of over 320,000 merchants, including partnerships with Amazon, American Airlines, Peloton, SeatGeek, and more.

About JD Sports Fashion plc

Founded in 1981, the JD Group (“JD”) is a leading global omnichannel retailer of Sports Fashion brands. JD provides customers with the latest athleisure fashion through working with established and new brands to deliver products that our customers most want, across both footwear and apparel. The vision of JD is to inspire the emerging generation of consumers through a connection to the universal culture of sport, music and fashion. JD focuses on four strategic pillars: JD brand first, first priority, first in the world; leveraging complementary concepts to support JD global expansion; moving beyond physical retail by building the right infrastructure and creating a lifestyle ecosystem of relevant products and services; and doing the best for its people, partners and communities.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

AFRM-F