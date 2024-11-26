WorldQuant Foundry Partners with StartX Accelerator to Drive Entrepreneurial Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorldQuant Foundry, a new business incubation platform, today announced a strategic partnership with the StartX accelerator for Stanford students, professors, and alumni. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of high-impact technologies by providing entrepreneurs and startups unparalleled access to WorldQuant Foundry’s resources and expertise.

“Our collaboration with StartX will enhance our ability to nurture groundbreaking ideas and scale them rapidly,” said Amir Husain, Chairman of the Board of WorldQuant Foundry. “Together, we will empower entrepreneurs to leverage exponential technologies in their endeavors to create solutions that have the potential to change the world.”

“StartX is excited to welcome WorldQuant Foundry to our community to provide our entrepreneurs with access to cutting-edge technology and resources – particularly across growing AI categories,” said Kyle Wong, CEO of StartX. “This partnership will help enable some of our startups and founders to accelerate their growth and make a meaningful impact on the industries they serve.”

“The collaboration – focused on key areas such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, finance, sustainability, and more – will provide startups with access to advanced predictive tools, mentorship from industry leaders, and opportunities to collaborate with renowned researchers and innovators. We will be building a new research and innovation center with locations in NYC and Austin,” said Steven Lau, CEO of WorldQuant Foundry.

WorldQuant Foundry and StartX are committed to supporting the growth of early-stage companies and fostering a vibrant ecosystem of innovation. This partnership seeks to pave the way for new breakthroughs and advancements that can shape the future of technology and industry.

For more information, please visit the WorldQuant Foundry website here.

About WorldQuant Foundry

WorldQuant Foundry is an incubator – a factory conceived for world-changing ideas – building companies driven by exponential technologies, all powered by a common artificial intelligence platform. The organization works with leading entrepreneurs on high-impact technologies designed to alter the future of mankind.

WorldQuant Foundry, founded by Igor Tulchinsky, is a separate entity from WorldQuant, LLC, a global quantitative asset management firm.