Keel Selected to Build Hull Structures for the U.S. Army's M10 Booker Combat Vehicle

M10 Booker Combat Vehicle -- The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAGINAW, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keel Holdings, LLC (“Keel”), a leader in high-end defense manufacturing across naval, land, and space applications, is proud to announce its selection as the manufacturer of critical hull structures for the U.S. Army’s M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, the latest and most advanced addition to the U.S. Army’s armored fleet.

The M10 Booker, named to honor two U.S. soldiers, represents the pinnacle of modern military engineering, offering superior lethality, survivability, and mobility in the face of modern ground threats. Developed and battle-tested to dominate multi-domain battlefields, this combat vehicle is crewed by four soldiers and features a large-caliber cannon, enhanced thermal viewers, and a lightweight yet robust hull and turret.

Keel’s expertise in constructing high-strength armored hulls aligns with the U.S. military’s exacting standards. The hulls are designed to withstand the rigorous demands of modern combat, adhering to multiple MIL-SPEC requirements. Keel’s process involves advanced full-penetration welds that undergo stringent non-destructive testing (NDT) to ensure the highest quality and durability.

“Our selection for the M10 Booker project is a testament to Keel’s dedication to quality, precision, and innovation in defense manufacturing,” said Steve Ross, Director of Strategic Programs for Keel. “We are honored to support the U.S. Army with our expertise, ensuring our troops have the best equipment to execute their missions successfully.”

This announcement reinforces Keel’s strategic role in enhancing U.S. military capabilities with state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions.

About Keel

Built for precision with an eye for innovation, Keel was formed through the merger of Pegasus Steel, Merrill Technologies Group, and Metal Trades. We are focused on delivering unmatched quality in fabrication, machining and integration to the U.S. Navy, the broader Defense Industrial Base supply chain, and our industrial customers. For more information, please visit our new website keelusa.com.