Maxicare Greatly Improves the Patient Experience with NICE

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Maxicare, a leading HMO in the Philippines offering medical insurance and healthcare plans, has shown great improvements by fully leveraging NICE Workforce Management (WFM) to empower agents and provide exceptional CX. Working with several BPO partners, each with its own workforce management processes, Maxicare sought a solution that would remove the silos from disparate systems and bring more structure to contact center operations. This approach enables Maxicare to deliver a more seamless patient experience and higher quality care.

Maxicare maximized the usage of WFM across all its BPO partners by restructuring business processes, governance, and change management best practices. With access to data-driven insights on interactions, Maxicare has found a great improvement in average handle time, a decrease in response time, and a reduction in the number of abandoned calls. Forecast accuracy improved by ten percent, reducing overscheduling and costs, and agents now have more insight and access into schedules. With NICE, Maxicare has achieved 90 percent customer satisfaction and looks to improve this further with NICE’s digital innovation.

Charisse Dela Rosa-Leonardo, Senior Manager Contact Center, Maxicare, said, “We wanted to maximize usage of WFM, improve forecasting, fully utilize scheduling module from manual scheduling to automated, and monitor real-time agent activities. Change management was a key driver in user adoption.”

“With NICE’s expertise to streamline operations, Maxicare responded to changing business needs while providing seamless service to patients,” said Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International. “Having a holistic view of CX operations with NICE allows Maxicare to ensure its BPO partners achieve their maximum levels of performance. Enhancing workforce management directly benefits patient experiences and drives positive business outcomes, creating a win-win for all.”

