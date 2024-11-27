Cofense and Security Matterz Announce Strategic Partnership Across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Wider Middle East Region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cofense, the pioneer and leading provider of email security awareness training (SAT) and advanced phishing detection and response (PDR) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Security Matterz. This collaboration marks the culmination of three years of in-depth discussions and will see Security Matterz integrating Cofense's cutting-edge solutions into their product portfolio to expand and enhance their email security offering across Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf.

Security Matterz, renowned for delivering top-tier managed services, has chosen Cofense to enhance their existing Managed Security Services offering. This partnership will see them utilise Cofense’s software and will benefit from a unique network of over 35 million threat reporters to enrich their solutions with unique zero-day email threat intelligence.

Security Matterz will offer managed services that will be powered by both parts of the market leading Cofense phishing defense platform, focusing on Security Awareness Training and Phishing Detection & Response. The collaboration will enable Security Matterz to maximize their ability to offer extensive email and phishing protection, ensuring that their existing managed services customers receive superior security solutions.

Enriched by human vetted intelligence, the addition of these phishing solutions is a natural extension to Security Matterz’ MDR and other Managed SOC offerings. The services will enable Security Matterz to continue offering effective and holistic cybersecurity services that protect against the real and emerging threats of today, complimenting any existing perimeter-based controls which are utilized by the customer.

David Walsh, Vice President Sales EMEA at Cofense, said about the partnership: “Cofense is delighted to confirm this new partnership with Security Matterz. Having worked together on a SI/Resale basis for several years, providing solutions to some of the largest organisations in the Kingdom, we believe that Security Matterz are very well positioned to become a Managed Security Service Partner. During the intervening period we have regularly reviewed the position to select the right time to launch this joint initiative. Given the increased threat of Phishing Attacks, particularly as the Threat Actors are increasingly engaging the power of Artificial Intelligence, we believe that time is now.”

Muntaser Bdair, CEO at Security Matterz commented, "Partnering with Cofense is a significant milestone for us. Their expertise in phishing detection and response perfectly complements our mission to deliver exceptional security services. We are committed to providing our customers with innovative solutions that protect their most valuable assets."

The strategic partnership between Cofense and Security Matterz marks a shared vision for advancing cybersecurity measures and delivering state-of-the-art solutions to combat the evolving landscape of cyber threats.

For more information about the partnership and the services offered, please contact:

Sayer.r@securitymatterz.com

About Cofense

Cofense® provides the world’s most effective email threat detection and remediation solutions. Cofense PhishMe® and the Cofense Phishing Detection and Response (PDR), are powered by 35+ million Cofense-trained employees reporting real-time email threats. Exclusive to Cofense, our network detects and eradicates threats other email security systems miss.

About Security Matterz

Security Matterz is a leading managed services provider specializing in delivering comprehensive security solutions in Middle East. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Security Matterz is dedicated to enhancing the cybersecurity posture of its clients across the Gulf region.