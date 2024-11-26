Gentex Corporation Awarded Navy OTA for Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet Program

CARBONDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gentex Corporation, a global leader in personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces, aircrew, emergency responders and industrial personnel, has been awarded an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) by the U.S. Navy to develop the Navy’s Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet (NGFWH) program. This further signifies Gentex’s commitment to providing cutting-edge protection for military aircrew and marks an important step forward in Naval Aviation safety and innovation.

Through this OTA, the NGFWH will complete qualification and achieve airworthiness and production readiness qualifications for use on Navy fixed wing aircraft including the E-2D, F/A-18, EA-18G, T-45 and T-6. Designed to meet the evolving mission requirements of Naval Aviation, the NGFWH is set to become the Navy’s standard helmet for its fixed-wing, tactical aviators.

The NGFWH will deliver a more advanced and adaptable helmet system, and will provide a platform for future upgrades, ensuring the system evolves with the needs of Navy aircrew. Key System Attributes (KSAs) for the NGFWH include improved mass properties such as reduced weight, optimized center of gravity and balanced principal moments of inertia.

"Gentex Corporation is honored to be awarded a Navy OTA for the Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmet program. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to delivering cutting-edge protection and performance for those who serve, and we are dedicated to supporting the Navy’s mission with the highest standards of performance and safety," said Rob Stimis, Fixed Wing Segment Director at Gentex Corporation.

This program will span approximately 18 months, culminating in a helmet system that represents the next generation of fixed-wing pilot safety and mission capability. Operational fielding of the NGFWH is anticipated to begin in late 2025.

With a history of innovation that spans 130 years, Gentex Corporation is the leading supplier of high-performance flight equipment for military, law enforcement, aircrew and aircraft maintainers worldwide. The company’s comprehensive line of durable and innovative helmet systems for fixed wing, rotary wing and cross-platform applications allows for the easy integration of advanced capability upgrades without sacrificing protection. An equally comprehensive line of hearing protection and communication solutions provide these users with superior hearing protection and precise, intelligible communications in the most extreme noise environments.

NAVAIR Public Release SPR-2024-0768. Distribution Statement A - "Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited." Approved 11/6/2024 by PAO (Katie Coughlan)