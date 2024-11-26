Danske Bank Strengthens Partnership with ActiveViam to Enhance Next-Gen Liquidity Stress Testing Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Danske Bank, the largest bank in Denmark, has reaffirmed its trust in ActiveViam, strengthening their partnership to deliver advanced analytics capabilities to protect against liquidity stress. By leveraging ActiveViam’s leading-edge solutions, Danske Bank is building next-generation liquidity stress testing capabilities, ensuring robust and reliable risk management in an increasingly complex financial environment.

ActiveViam has been a trusted partner of Danske Bank since April 2010, where they initially partnered to tackle the complexities of xVA calculations. Leveraging Atoti, ActiveViam’s in-memory analytics and aggregation tool, the project enabled the xVA desk to transition from Excel-based CSV file inspections to a sophisticated system capable of handling 68 million data points. This implementation facilitated precise and real-time analysis of the bank's entire derivatives portfolio, significantly improving the speed and accuracy of risk management. The project also incorporated Danske Bank's proprietary pricing library and Adjoint Algorithmic Differentiation (AAD) technology to compute risk sensitivities, resulting in enhanced decision-making and substantial time savings.

“The project has been highly successful, and we are delighted with the performance and capabilities of Atoti. The future of banking depends on continuous transformation—embracing the latest technology, fostering innovation, streamlining operations, and enhancing customer experiences. Success will come to those banks that effectively harness technology to create value for both their customers and shareholders. By utilizing an advanced solution like Atoti, we not only modernize our risk management architecture and capabilities, but also deliver a higher level of value and service to our clients," said Nicki Rasmussen, Managing Director, Head of XVA Desk at Danske Bank Corporates and Institutions.

Danske Bank has now expanded its use of Atoti, adding a liquidity risk management application built with the Atoti Python API. This application covers LCR, NSFR, and real-time stress testing.

"We were impressed by the application's performance during the testing phase," said Andžej Michalcevič, Product Owner at Danske Bank. "Creating new stress testing scenarios, applying them to large datasets, and obtaining results within minutes will be a game-changer."

Additionally, Danske Bank will implement Atoti Limits, a specialized module that enables financial institutions to flexibly set, monitor, and manage thousands of limits across trading and risk management functions, providing real-time alerts, comprehensive breach investigations, and customizable workflows for enhanced operational efficiency and compliance. Atoti DirectQuery will also be adopted, which allows users to query external databases directly without loading the data into memory, enabling analysis of large datasets and providing real-time complex analytics while minimizing memory usage.

"Ensuring the satisfaction of our customers is part of our company's DNA," said Laurent Sultan, Chief Revenue Officer of ActiveViam. "Since 2010, we have built a strong relationship with Danske Bank, dedicated to providing innovative, robust, and valuable solutions. We are pleased to now offer them a reliable liquidity management solution that aligns with their needs and helps them achieve their business goals."

About ActiveViam

Founded by industry experts, ActiveViam understands the data analytics challenges faced by financial institutions across trading desks, risk, and compliance. ActiveViam pioneered the use of high-performance analytics in finance, helping the largest investment banks, asset managers and hedge funds make better decisions, explain results with confidence, and simulate the impact of their decisions. ActiveViam’s mission is to deliver train-of-thought analysis on terabytes of data in the most cost-effective way so clients can explain their results with confidence and model the scenarios that will optimize their business. ActiveViam specializes in risk data analytics for one of the fastest moving and most regulated industries with a presence in the world’s leading financial marketplaces - London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, Paris and Frankfurt. For more information please visit: www.activeviam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Danske Bank

Danske Bank is a focused, Nordic bank and since 1871, we have strived to enable sustainable progress for individuals, businesses, and society at large. Today, our approximately 20,000 employees continue to help our +3 million personal and business customers in the Nordic countries make better-informed financial decisions and reach their financial goals. The total amount of assets under management in Danske Bank is approximately DKK +860 billion.