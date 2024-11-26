Mobileforce Partners with Creatio to Deliver a Fully Integrated No-Code CRM and CPQ Solution to Customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Creatio’s No-Code Day Mexico kicks off today, Mobileforce, the leading enterprise no-code RLM and CPQ platform provider, announced its partnership with Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, to offer its customers a robust no-code quote-to-cash solution.

The combined Creatio-Mobileforce CRM and CPQ offering, which has been deployed across multiple joint customers, represents a key no-code innovation in deploying a fully integrated composable solution to optimize sales and RevOps efficiency. The Mobileforce CPQ is now available in Creatio’s Marketplace and can be deployed – and procured – seamlessly through Creatio.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Creatio, unifying two no-code leaders in our complementary segments,” said Jagadish Bandhole, CEO and co-founder of Mobileforce. “By combining Creatio’s no-code CRM platform with Mobileforce’s no-code quote-to-cash-to-service platform, joint customers will benefit from our seamlessly integrated, fully composable solution. This represents a milestone in delivering maximum flexibility in go-to-market workflow automation for customers – especially those facing changing or complex needs.”

“Our partnership with Mobileforce reflects Creatio’s commitment to empowering organizations with agile, no-code solutions to drive sales and operational excellence,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. “By combining Mobileforce’s enterprise no-code CPQ with Creatio’s AI-native no-code platform, we’re enabling customers to streamline their quote-to-cash processes, enhance ROI, and achieve greater flexibility in managing complex workflows directly in Creatio.”

About Mobileforce

Mobileforce is the leading enterprise no-code RLM (Revenue Lifecycle Management) platform provider. The intelligent CPQ company delivers industry-leading quote-to-cash-to-service solutions that are radically easy to set up. Customers rely on Mobileforce to simplify complex quoting, configuration, and sales and service processes in one unified, intelligent mobile-enabled platform. The company’s solution integrates seamlessly into CRM, ERP, and other data-driven platforms, including proprietary and legacy applications. Mobileforce specializes in helping mid-to-large companies with complex CPQ needs. For more information, visit mobileforcesoftware.com.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.