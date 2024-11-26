Simply Voting Delivered Successful Online Voting Solutions for the 2024 Halifax Regional Municipal Election

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simply Voting, in collaboration with Intelivote Systems, successfully delivered comprehensive online voting solutions for the 2024 Halifax Regional Municipality Election. The innovative approach resulted in a significant increase in online voter turnout, with 69% of votes being cast digitally (internet, kiosk and telephone voting), contributing to a smooth and accessible election process.

In a historic result, the municipality’s residents elected Andy Fillmore, a former MP, as its first new mayor in over a decade. Fillmore won decisively, defeating his nearest competitor by 21,000 votes. Voter engagement was at the forefront, with housing and affordability set as Fillmore’s top priorities as he prepares to take office.

Simply Voting provided the online, kiosk and telephone voting platforms for the election, while Intelivote offered logistical support, including election project management. The advance voting election, held from October 8 to October 16, allowed voters to cast their ballots using a unique personal identification number via internet or phone, with paper ballots available only on election day, October 19.

Key Election Stats:

Voter turnout reached 36.8% of the 335,341 eligible voters, with 123,529 total votes cast.

of the eligible voters, with total votes cast. 62% of voters chose to vote online, representing 76,386 individuals vs 32% votes by paper ballot.

of voters chose to vote online, representing individuals vs 32% votes by paper ballot. During advanced voting 90.4% of the votes were cast online using Simply Voting’s platform, with 58% of voters using desktop devices and 42% using mobile devices.

of the votes were cast online using Simply Voting’s platform, with of voters using desktop devices and using mobile devices. 5% of voters opted for telephone voting, while 2% used the kiosk voting option.

of voters opted for telephone voting, while used the kiosk voting option. The voting process involved over 1,200 election workers, with months of behind-the-scenes planning.

The success of the election was praised by Returning Officer Iain MacLean: “We are extremely satisfied with the voting solution provided by Simply Voting and Intelivote. This year’s election goal was to ensure accessibility, and the results confirm we met that objective.”

Brian Lack, President of Simply Voting, expressed pride in the company’s contribution: “It’s incredibly gratifying to see our online voting solutions set a new record for online voter turnout. The overwhelming preference for internet voting reaffirms the importance of providing an easy-to-use, accessible platform for all voters.”

Dean Smith, President of Intelivote Systems, also emphasized the collaboration’s success: “Intelivote Systems provided an electronic voting solution to 43 additional separate municipal elections in the province-wide 2024 Municipal Elections, allowing up to 94% of all Nova Scotian electors an opportunity to vote safely and conveniently, including over 335,000 electors in HRM. Intelivote’s evoting management with expert knowledge of Municipal Election processes, partnered with Simply Voting’s technology, allowed our clients to deliver successful and secure elections across the municipality and the province.”

About Simply Voting Inc.

Simply Voting Inc. is a full-service provider of secure, web-based electronic voting solutions. Over 5,000 organizations from municipalities to universities to unions rely on Simply Voting to safely manage their election on the internet and process their ballots. For more information, visit www.simplyvoting.com.

About Intelivote Systems Inc.

Intelivote is a services company which provides eDemocracy solutions to Government at all levels, hundreds of Municipalities in both Ontario and Nova Scotia, political parties, unions, associations and other National and International organizations that regularly conduct elections, surveys, referendums, plebiscites, or other events that require secure, accessible member participation. For more information, visit www.intelivote.com.